Chargers Bolster Secondary Ahead of Atlanta Falcons Showdown
Ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers have claimed safety Marcus Maye off waivers from the Miami Dolphins. The news was first reported by NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
An already respectable Chargers team adds some extra depth to its arsenal, potentially giving the Falcons another challenge in the passing game this Sunday. This is hinging on how much they see him. He’s played in 11 games this season but has only started three of them.
Maye didn't play a single defensive snap in his final three games with Miami.
The Dolphins waived Maye on Tuesday. With Miami, he made 30 tackles (13 solo) and broke up a pass. This is the highest number of games he has appeared in since he started all 16 contests for the New York Jets in 2020 - the final year before expanding the schedule to 17.
The 2017 second-round pick by the Jets signed with the Dolphins back in June.
Maye doesn’t have any interceptions or sacks this season, but the Falcons don’t need to be the ones to remove those goose eggs from the stat sheet. That being said, Maye will be looking to make a good impression with the team that just scooped him up.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins is tied for fourth in interceptions thrown this season with nine. Cousins has also taken 23 sacks.
The Chargers have a bend-but-don’t-break approach on defense. While they’re 13th in yards allowed per game (323.6), they also yield the fewest points overall and per game (175, 15.9).
The Falcons host the Chargers this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.