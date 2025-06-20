Michael Penix Jr Is Hard at Work Trying to Get Better, but Not Just at Football
Michael Penix Jr is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 starting quarterback, and he is certainly dedicating a lot of blood, sweat and tears towards football.
However, that is not the only sport which the left-handed quarterback has been playing this offseason. Penix, along with many other players on the Falcons, has been taken over by golf fever.
“Mike (Penix Jr) is at the point where it seems like he is addicted,” said Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Robinson played for four NFL teams and previously spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Falcons OC, no other team in the league has as many golfers, or “wannabe golfers” in Penix’s case, as the Falcons.
Penix’s game is currently a work in progress.
“I started about a year ago, and I try to go at least once a week,” Penix said. “... there are a lot of guys that play. We bond like that. Safe sport, fun sport.”
The Falcons have a group chat of about 25 guys where players will post tee times with open spots. The golf regulars include tight end Kyle Pitts, new starting center Ryan Neuzil, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric along with wide receivers Jesse Matthews and Dylan Drummond.
Penix hints that golf might be something he wants to do after his NFL career is over.
“Whenever I’m done playing (football), I feel like I might want to play, so I need to learn now,” said Penix.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had jokes when it came to Penix’s aptitude, or lack thereof, for golf.
“That’s a big step because around me, he talks like he’s the coldest player in the world," Robinson said, in regards to Penix saying he’s not good at golf. “Mike Penix is horrible.”