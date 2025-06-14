QB Michael Penix Jr., Other Falcons Overlooked as Breakout Candidates
There's high hopes for the Atlanta Falcons locally. The team could have better, or at least more consistent, quarterback play with a breakout season from Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons could also get better edge rushing production from rookies Jalon walker and James Pearce Jr.
But Pro Football Focus didn't predict any Falcons player to improve enough to make the website's 2025 NFL All-Breakout Team. PFF's Bradley Locker complied a list of one breakout candidate at each position, which was released on June 10.
At quarterback, Locker choose Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams as the top breakout player.
"Among the compelling gunslingers who have yet to fully prove themselves, Williams seems like the best bet to put everything together this season," wrote Locker.
"Although the former No. 1 overall pick posted only a 67.6 overall PFF grade and a 63.5 PFF passing grade, Williams flashed his potential by churning out three games with at least an 83.0 overall PFF grade. Moreover, his 3.9% big-time throw rate was the best among rookie QBs to record at least 115 dropbacks."
In Locker's defense for not having any Falcons players on his list, the PFF All-Breakout Team centered on second-year players. With that in mind, other than Penix, the Falcons didn't have many candidates for the NFL breakout team.
Entering 2025, Penix is the only player keeping the 2024 draft class for Atlanta from being an all-time dud. Day 2 and early Day 3 draft picks Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus each made little to no impact as rookies. The Falcons also didn't find a diamond in the rough late on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency.
Locker seemed to eliminate Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix from potentially being his breakout candidate quarterback because they had good to great rookie seasons. So, Falcons fans can be disappointed Penix wasn't his choice over Williams.
But it's hardly surprising. There's a lot of hype around the Chicago Bears in the media because of the hiring of Ben Johnson as head coach and other offseason additions, including former Falcons center Drew Dalman.
The Falcons didn't make any sexy offseason offensive additions. Then again, with Bijan Robinson, Drake London and company, they didn't really have to.
Despite the omission on PFF's list, Penix should have every opportunity to be the NFL's top quarterback breakout candidate this fall.