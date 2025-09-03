Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. Gets Little Respect in NFL QB Power Rankings
A lot of national NFL pundits have a "wait and see" approach with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
That's perfectly fine. He's only started three NFL regular season games, and he didn't play at all during the 2025 preseason. It wouldn't be surprising if Penix started a little slowly to begin the 2025 regular season campaign.
It's more than appropriate to have Penix ranked in the bottom half of the league at his position. Even a spot outside the top 20 is logical.
But CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin doesn't see Penix as a top 25 quarterback in the league either. On his pre-Week 1 NFL QB power rankings, Benjamin had Penix listed as the league's No. 29 starting signal-caller.
At that spot, it might just be easier to say where from the bottom Benjamin had Penix rated.
On the list, Penix was a bottom-four quarterback, with Cleveland Browns' Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts' Daniel Jones and New Orleans Saints' Spencer Rattler the only signal-callers ranked lower.
To put that further into perspective, Penix was only rated ahead of a 40-year-old, a signal-caller who the New York Giants used as a scout-team safety after his benching last season, and a former fifth-round pick who was the last named starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.
Woof.
"The Falcons aren't lacking building blocks on their offense, which should have Penix in position to make a push at a division crown," Benjamin wrote. "Still, he was uneven in his first action late in 2024. He's also a relative unknown."
From a statistical standpoint, Benjamin has a point. Penix had the same amount of touchdowns as interceptions in three starts. Plus, he only completed 58% of his passes in the final three weeks.
But Penix impressed via the eye test. He displayed his characteristic rocket arm and played well late in the fourth quarter against Washington and Carolina.
In both of those games, the Falcons lost the overtime coin toss and the defense allowed the game-winning touchdown on the first possession of the extra session. Penix never received the chance to touch the ball.
Maybe Penix does nothing with either overtime opportunity. But if he had and the Falcons were 3-0 with Penix as their starter last season, how much higher would he be on Benjamin's Week 1 QB power rankings?
Yes, yes, would've, could've, should've. The Falcons did lose those games, and Penix couldn't win them in regulation.
Still, I find it worth mentioning because there's such a fine line to these national narratives that develop around the league.
Penix will have the opportunity to prove Benjamin and other doubters wrong this season. If I were a betting man, my money would be on Penix outplaying several of the quarterbacks ahead of him on Benjamin's Week 1 QB power rankings.