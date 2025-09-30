Michael Penix Jr shows he belongs with career day in Falcons win
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – One week removed from the worst performance as a pro, the confidence in Michael Penix Jr. never wavered. Raheem Morris doubled down on his belief in the young quarterback, and his teammates did not question that a resurgent effort was coming.
The Atlanta Falcons' head coach quickly pushed off any discussions of a quarterback competition after throwing two interceptions in one of the franchise’s worst losses in a decade.
No matter that Penix was coming off his worst performance as an NFL quarterback, and the vultures seemed to be gathering outside the gates of Flowery Branch. No matter that the loss had already cost the job of one assistant, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard, and the move of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson down to the field. No matter that the backup quarterback is making $27.5 million, with 85 NFL wins and 43,000 passing yards under his belt.
No matter, because this team knew that they had their guy under center. No matter, because they still believed in the guy who had made just six starts.
Penix rewarded their confidence with a career day.
He responded with a 34-point barrage over a strong Washington Commanders team, which had career marks in yards (313), and found his groove down the field. Penix completed 20-of-26 passes and threw touchdowns to a wide receiver (Drake London) and a tight end (Kyle Pitts Sr.) for the first time this season.
Penix was quick to say this win was not about him, instead saying it was about the people in that locker room. But he did show something, and that was something this team never questioned about him.
“I feel like I showed myself that I deserve to be here and I belong,” Penix said. “[And] just not doubting the preparation and don't doubt the process and don't doubt God, because everything is for a reason, and I'm blessed to be here.”
Penix had a bad day in Carolina, but that is par for the course in this league. Defensive coordinators, no matter the team, make a living off making sure quarterbacks have bad days.
How he responded is why this organization had unwavering faith.
After the dreadful performance in Week 3, Penix was down on himself, but that only lasted the day. Doubt never crept inside. Come Monday morning, he had flipped a mental switch.
“Monday, when he came to work,” Morris said about his quarterback. “I believed in him that day. I believed in him Wednesday when we got to practice. I believed in him Thursday. I believed in him Friday. I believed in him Saturday night, and I believed in him Sunday when he walked into the stadium. This kid is unshakeable. He's going to be with us for a while. He's going to lead us for a while. I couldn't be more proud of him.”
Morris never saw finger-pointing or moping about. He just saw a young player ready to turn his season around, and who challenged himself to make it a reality.
You saw the confidence on the field again on Sunday, particularly in the moments where the Falcons needed him. Penix threw an interception in the second half, but he responded with a touchdown drive. When the Commanders cut the lead to one score, he responded with a 14-play scoring drive where he completed all three of his passes on fourth down and ran for another.
Drake London said they saw it a long time ago from this guy, while Chris Lindstrom and Bijan Robinson echoed that when they said nothing really changed about him on Sunday. This is just who Penix is.
“When I woke up. [I’m] just blessed,” Penix said about when he knew it was going to click for him on Sunday. “After the performance last week, there's a lot of people that have a lot of things to say. But the only person I listen to is God. I know that he has my back. He's with me through all the ups and downs. At the end of the day, as long as I go out there, be myself, continue to trust in him, I'll be fine.”
He knew it from the moment he woke up that morning that this was going to be his day, but some people still needed proof. On Sunday, he put that doubt to rest.