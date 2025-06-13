Does a Situation Exist Where Kirk Cousins Replaces Michael Penix Jr. in 2025?
It was only a matter of time until Michael Penix Jr. replaced Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons. That's not a negative on Cousins; NFL teams just don't draft quarterbacks at No. 8 overall to sit on the bench very long.
Penix replaced Cousins earlier than expected because of poor play from the veteran. Now this season, Penix enters as the No. 1 signal-caller with Cousins as the backup.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski argued Friday, though, that not much has changed and that Atlanta's backup, now Cousins, could still replace its starter, Penix, if the starter plays poorly.
"Based on the situation as it's currently constructed, Penix must show he really is the guy. He flashed during his first season, though he only started three games. The expectation is he'll be the starter for his entire sophomore campaign," wrote Sobleski.
"However, something could happen or he could play poorly, thus placing Cousins back into the lineup after being benched last season.
"The Falcons have won seven or eight games in four straight campaigns. Two solid options at quarterback—now that their roles are reversed, with Cousins acting as the bullpen relief—may be enough to push them beyond mediocrity into contender status."
It's a situation that I honestly had not considered. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is only entering his second season, so his coaching seat isn't super warm. But general manager Terry Fontenot's job security could become very unstable if the Falcons don't win in 2025.
Fontenot's future is very much tied to Penix and the big decision he made to draft two first-round edge rushers -- Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. -- this year.
If the Falcons are hovering around .500 in the mediocre NFC South at the midseason point, and they are winning despite poor play from Penix, could they turn to Cousins to save their season?
Anything is possible in the NFL. Smart pundits learn to never say never.
However, there's a reason I never considered the possibility of a Penix benching -- because it's highly unlikely to happen, regardless of his performance.
The Falcons drafted Penix for a reason. They think he's the guy. That shouldn't change in half a season.
Desmond Ridder started 12 games for the Falcons before his benching. But Ridder was a third-round pick, not a first. One could argue too that Arthur Smith shouldn't have benched Ridder anyway.
NFL teams have too much invested in first-round picks to pull the plug before a full season. Even Josh Rosen, who was the No. 10 overall pick in 2018, got 13 starts before the Arizona Cardinals traded him.
Does the hypothetical situation exist where Morris could turn to Cousins to save his job? Maybe. But I'd argue Morris benching the team's former No. 8 overall pick would be an admission that he and his offensive coaching staff failed and should be fired anyway.
It's hard seeing Fontenot, Morris and really anyone on the coaching staff keeping their jobs long-term if Penix doesn't work out.
Therefore, Morris is very, very likely to give the young quarterback every single opportunity to prove he is the guy.