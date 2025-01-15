Former Falcons QB Michael Vick Receives Highest College Football Honor
Quarterback Michael Vick is still awaiting potential post-career honors with the Atlanta Falcons. But on Wednesday, the National Football Foundation announced Vick will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.
Vick will receive enshirement along with 17 other players and four coaches, including multiple national championship winners Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.
Vick led Virginia Tech to the BCS National Championship as a redshirt freshman in 1999. He completed 59.2% of his passes for 1,840 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. Vick also had 585 rushing yards with eight rushing scores on his way to finishing third in the Heisman voting.
At that time, his third-place for college football's top individual award matched the best finish any freshman had in Heisman voting. Also in 1999, he received the Big East Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year award.
For an encore, Vick posted 1,234 passing yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions during the 2000 season. He also rushed for 617 yards and eight scores.
Virginia Tech ended the 2000 season 11-1 and beat Clemson in the Gator Bowl.
After two years as a college starter, Vick entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick for the Falcons in 2001. He started only two games as a rookie. Then in 2002, he became a Pro Bowl quarterback, electrifying the league with 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Vick also led the Falcons to a playoff victory at Lambeau Field during his first year as a starter.
As the Fox Sports College Football X account noted, Vick's induction into the College Football Hall of Fame is well deserved. But it won't come without some controversy.
Social media users both seriously and jokingly poked at Vick's dog fighting past. In July 2007, Vick was indicted on federal felony charges for operating an unlawful interstate dog fighting venture. Vick pleaded guilty to "Conspiracy to travel in Interstate Commerce in Aid of Unlawful Activities and to Sponsor a Dog in an Animal Fighting Venture."
Vick received a 23-month sentence to federal prison. The Falcons released Vick in June 2009.
The quarterback returned to the NFL after serving jail time. He played another seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. During that time, he repaired his image, and since retirement, he has appeared on Fox Sports as a football analyst. On Dec. 20, he became head coach at Norfolk State University.
A player's performance is obviously the top determining factor to make the College Football Hall of Fame. But player's achievements after college are also considered.
"His post-football record as a citizen is also weighed," reads the College Football Hall of Fame website. "He must have proven himself worth as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and fellow man."
In June 2017, the Falcons honored Vick along with wide receiver Roddy White. At that time, Falcons owner Arthur Blank stated that both players would be considered as candidates to have their jersey numbers retired and for induction into the team's ring of honor.
White received induction into the Falcons Ring of Honor in 2019. The Falcons have yet to induct Vick.