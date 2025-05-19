Falcons Named Best Fit for Playmaking Veteran CB
In a perfect world, the Atlanta Falcons will find some way of adding Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to their defense this offseason. But former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton wouldn't be the worst alternative.
ESPN's Matt Bowen named the Falcons the best remaining fit for Hilton in NFL free agency Monday.
"A slot corner who plays with a sense of urgency, Hilton would immediately upgrade the Falcons' nickel package. He has a natural feel for playing in space as a coverage defender, with the aggressive mentality to tackle and blitz on the edges. The fit also works here in Raheem Morris' zone-heavy defense (61.2% of opponent dropbacks in 2024)," wrote Bowen.
"Hilton can match inside or patrol alleys as an overhang defender and blitzer. He has recorded 13 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 34 pass breakups in eight NFL seasons."
Hilton has been an under-the-radar slot defender throughout his NFL career.
A former undrafted free agent, Hilton received his first real opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Hilton blitzed often from the slot on Pittsburgh's defense, which created a lot of negative plays. In four seasons from 2017-20 with the Steelers, Hilton posted 9.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
Also in 2019, Hilton had a career-best 11 pass defenses.
Over the past four seasons with the Bengals, Hilton registered just two sacks but 36 tackles for loss with 24 pass defenses. He's also intercepted 11 passes in 123 NFL games over his entire career.
Hilton would likely offer a veteran upgrade over Dee Alford, who the Falcons currently have on their roster as the team's top nickel cornerback. Alford had 83 combined tackles and 11 pass defenses last season, but only one sack and one tackle for loss.
The question of whether the Falcons feel it necessary to add Hilton, though, could come down to how the coaching staff feels about rookies Billy Bowman Jr. and Cobee Bryant during training camp. The Falcons drafted Bowman in the fourth round and then added Bryant in undrafted free agency.
Based on what head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fonteont have said about those two rookies this spring, they could both see significant playing time at slot cornerback this season. Unlike Hilton and Alford, they are unproven, but their age gives them more upside.
If the Falcons were a quality nickel cornerback away from a top five defense, it would make a lot of sense to add Hilton. But that's not really the case with Atlanta trying to make upgrades at several different positions on defense.
That doesn't mean I disagree with Bowen's assessment -- Hilton would likely be an excellent fit in Morris' defense.
It would just be better for Atlanta's defense overall if the cornerback they add in free agency this summer plays on the outside. The rookies can help solidify the slot cornerback role.