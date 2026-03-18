Falcons Finally Address Overlooked Position in Free Agency

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are a week into the league year, but are still adding bodies to their roster for the 2026 season. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz , their most recent acquisition is former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes, their first new member of the secondary they have added in free agency. Like many of the additions the Falcons have made thus far, Holmes will come to Atlanta on a one-year deal.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Holmes, 27, has played six NFL seasons, with the last two coming in Las Vegas. He appeared in 13 games, recording 19 combined tackles last season as a rotational player. Over the course of his career, the defender has appeared in 83 games (12 starts), recording 164 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

A former fourth-round draft pick (No. 110 overall), the cornerback can slot inside to play some nickel while Billy Bowman Jr. continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. The majority of his snaps came from the slot last season. In coverage, he was targeted 26 times, allowing 17 catches for 203 yards, one touchdown, and a 101.9 quarterback rating.

After three years with the UCLA Bruins, Holmes was drafted by the New York Giants in 2020. He played four seasons there and re-signed to play a fifth in 2024, but was released that summer. Holmes was picked up by the Raiders, where he played in 16 games. He re-signed a second, one-year deal in 2025.

Falcons general manager has made a point to find value during his first free agency window in charge of the franchise. However, the secondary had gone untouched, despite the loss of Dee Alford and the lingering injury status of Bowman.

“We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor,” Cunningham said last week. “We added depth pieces, but also players who have starting experience that can start [for the Falcons], and have shown that they’re able to start in this league.”

Holmes is another low-risk signing to provide the Falcons with some depth to replace the departed Alford. He will compete for a 2026 roster spot with incumbent secondary members Cobee Bryant, C.J. Henderson, Clark Phillips III, Mike Ford Jr., and A.J. Woods.