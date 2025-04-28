Steelers Release Former 3rd Round DT, Falcons On Alert
The Atlanta Falcons emphasized their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. One area they didn't really address, though, was the interior of the defensive line.
But an intriguing option to add depth to that part of the roster became available for the Falcons Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams.
Adams spent parts of four seasons with the Steelers from 2021-24. He began his NFL career as a third-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2017.
In four seasons with the Packers, Adams only started three games. But after finding his way to Pittsburgh after stints with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, Adams became a reliable starter.
From 2022-23, Adams started 17 games. During the 2023 campaign, he had 24 combined tackles, including two tackles for loss.
He didn't play as much in 2024, but the Steelers were relatively healthy along their defensive line last season. The Steelers cut him after selecting two defensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft, including first-rounder Derrick Harmon.
Adams is obviously not a long-term solution. But he won't turn 30 years old until July, and for the Falcons, who are clearly aiming to get to the playoffs in 2025, Adams could provide valuable depth along the defensive line interior.
As the Atlanta depth chart appears to stand right now, 2024 second-rounder Ruke Orhorhoro is set to start at defensive tackle. It would be great if Orhorhoro could earn the starting job. But as a rookie, Orhorhoro only earned 148 defensive snaps in eight games.
The Falcons still have veteran David Onyemata and added fellow veteran Morgan Fox in free agency. Both of those players, though, are likely to play defensive end.
Atlanta could add Adams, at least for depth with the potential to be a starter, for relatively cheap. Adams had a $3.125 million cap hit prior to his release Monday.
Adams has never held an average annual salary above $2.5 million on any contract during his career. Because of the lateness of his release, it's possible the Falcons could sign him for around $1 million.
That has to be under consideration because of the value Adams would add to the Atlanta defensive line rotation. However, Adams could be one of several veterans released this week that general manager Terry Fontenot should have on his radar.
After emphasizing edge rusher, linebacker and the secondary in the 2025 draft, Fontenot should be on the look out for veteran interior defensive linemen, centers and wide receivers reaching free agency this week.