Is a Jalon Walker Year 2 Leap Imminent for the Falcons?

ATHENS – The Atlanta Falcons sent a major contingent to Athens to get a look at the next generation of Georgia football players at their annual pro day. No college program has had more players drafted in the first round since 2020 than the Bulldogs, and the Falcons finally got a player of their own from their eastern neighbor last spring.

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After being an All-American and Butkus Award winner at Georgia, Jalon Walker was a stunning drop in the 2025 NFL Draft. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss (10.5) and tied for the lead in sacks (6.5), and the Falcons were very fortunate to have him drop to them at No. 15 overall. In the process, Walker became the first Georgia player to be drafted by Atlanta in their six-decade history in the NFL.

After struggling with some soft-tissue injuries during the summer, Walker put together a strong rookie season. Playing in a defined role along the edge, he finished second among rookies in the NFL in sacks (5.5), adding five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 36 tackles over 15 games.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, while on site in Athens for pro day and speaking with Glory Glory content creator Bryce Koon , said he believes that there was more to be done to support Walker as a rookie.

“I could’ve been better for him in some ways,” Ulbrich explained. “[Could’ve] really given him a home and really helped him grow to become the players he’s capable of becoming.”

EXCLUSIVE: Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich talks about a "must-attend" UGA Pro Day, plus gives the latest updates on the development of former Bulldog Jalon Walker...@AtlantaFalcons 🤝 @GeorgiaFootball



WATCH: https://t.co/wXtbeLbwkj pic.twitter.com/d4gSWRV7yz — GloryGlory (@GloryGloryGA) March 19, 2026

But Walker’s progress was clear, and he flashed the potential the Falcons saw in him last spring, but Ulbrich sees a year two leap for his rising star.

“I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in year two,” Ulbrich said. “He's going to make huge strides this year in every way, from a pass rush perspective and a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to also utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do.”

As a player in Athens, Walker made his bones as a defender with elite versatility. His snap counts were split between on- and off-ball alignments, and he could see a similar type of progression in year two in Atlanta.

The immediate need for the Falcons is replacing linebacker Kaden Elliss, both in the locker room and on the field. The linebacker wore the green dot for the Falcons’ defense, but was also a versatile defender. Elliss lined up all over the field and was a tackling and sack machine for this defense.

If Walker can take that next step in his progression next season, he would be the natural choice to be that guy. Ulbrich certainly sees that in his future.

“He’s obviously a talented football player, but as I’ve gotten to know him, the football character and just the character in general is just off the charts,” Ulbrich finished. “He was a rare rookie where you can foresee a ‘C’ [captain] on his chest sooner or later.”

The Falcons will not get a look at Walker until their offseason workout program begins in April, but they will be hoping that a year two leap is in the cards.