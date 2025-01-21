A Sneaky Day 2 Need for Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft
While edge rusher and help on all levels of the defense seem like the most pressing draft needs for the Atlanta Falcons, don't discount the team using a top 100-pick on a receiver. This selection should not appear as a condemnation of the current Falcons wideouts, but more as an augmentation.
No team that truly wants to see the playoffs and eventually make noise in the postseason stays the same. Those who start the journey rarely end up with the same team. What team management endeavors to build isn't a quick fix. As a result, bringing in young skill position players that slowly work into the rotation will eventually help the franchise in the long run.
Darnell Mooney signed a three-year deal with the Falcons, but the third-year is non-guaranteed. They could move on from him after 2025 and save $12-million if they feel that money is better spent elsewhere.
Slot receiver Ray Ray McCloud and enigmatic tight end Kyle Pitts are both free agents after the season.
Receiver is a sneaky need for this team.
Mooney Matters
With 992 yards and five touchdowns, Mooney proved himself as a complementary receiver within the confines of the offense. While he’s not the biggest receiver (5'11", 185 pounds), he does win with good burst and long speed, regardless of down and distance.
Plus, on the other side, the Falcons need a wideout with some size and the ability to stop the safety from shading over the top of London.
Also Mooney does possess an issue that does hurt the team - six drops absolutely stall drives and puts a halt to momentum. With a young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr., a veteran wideout cannot drop that many passes.
Realistic Option
As mentioned, a defender will most likely be the first-round pick for Atlanta. At the same time, with a deeper receiver draft, the Falcons can easily find the type of wideout that gives them balance on Day 2.
First name that pops to mind, Elic Ayomanor from Stanford. The 6 feet 2 inch and 210 pound physical threat with decent speed could provide another headache for defenses that believe they can roll coverages towards London. Instead, Ayomanor will attempt to bully cornerbacks up and down the field, including the contested catch.
Remember, he gave Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter this business.
Ayomanor is currently the No. 49 prospect on the NFL Mock Draft Database big board; the Falcons have the No. 46 overall pick.
Bottom Line
A second/third wideout doesn't cost the team much, in regards to draft picks or salary. Additionally, it brings another talent into the fold without disturbing the developing chemistry of Penix and his current receivers.
Behind London and Mooney, the team suffers a serious drop off on the depth chart despite a career season from McCloud. Receivers abound in the draft and the Atlanta Falcons can actually select at their pace, giving the offense another playmaker, forcing defenses to play honest.