Falcons vs. Jets: Injuries & Inactives & 10-0 Lead

Koo and Pitts get things started against the New York Jets in London on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons are placing their plans of turning quarterback Feleipe Franks into the next Taysom Hill on hold. Franks will not play Sunday against the New York Jets in London.

Will it work? So far, Atlanta has a 10-0 lead to open the game, thanks to a Younghoe Koo field goal of 31 yards followed by the first TD of rookie Kyle Pitts’ career, on a Matt Ryan toss from two yards out.

The Falcons included Franks, along with wide receivers Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley, defensive linemen John Cominsky and Marlon Davidson, safety Erik Harris and cornerback Avery Williams, on their inactive list for Sunday's Week 5 matchup versus the Jets.

After being inactive for the first two games of the season, Franks dressed in Week 3 and played three snaps. He lined up for one offensive snap last week against the Washington Football Team. Franks also played on two special teams snaps last Sunday.

Without Franks in the lineup, Josh Rosen is the only other active quarterback besides Matt Ryan. Rosen has played eight snaps in mop up duty this year. He has attempted two passes and completed neither.

The Falcons likely chose to only have two quarterbacks active Sunday because of the injuries in the secondary. Harris and Williams were both listed as doubtful going into Sunday and neither will play. Third-year player Kendall Sheffield was activated from injured reserve Saturday will play for the first time this season. This will also be Chris Williamson's first game of the year, as the Falcons elevated him from the practice squad.

In addition to missing Harris and Williams, cornerback Isaiah Oliver went on injured reserve this week.

The injuries aren't any better for the Falcons at wide receiver. Gage will miss his third straight game, and Ridley did not travel with the team to London due to personal reasons. The Falcons will be relying on Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe at wide receiver but also rookie tight end Kyle Pitts in the passing game. Of course, Cordarrelle Patterson will be involved as well following his career day last week when he scored three touchdowns against Washington.

For the third time this season, Cominsky is a healthy scratch. He's played in two games and only received two defensive snaps this year. Fellow defensive end Marlon Davidson did not travel to London due to an ankle injury.

This will be the first time the Falcons and Jets face each other since Atlanta defeated the Jets 25-20 on Oct. 29, 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5. Ryan is 2-1 in his career against the Jets.

The Falcons have played in London one previous time and lost to the Detroit Lions in 2014. The Jets have also played in London once but beat the Miami Dolphins in 2015.