Another Atlanta Falcon Joins Growing List of Injured Receivers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons will look to put a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind them on Sunday, but will be faced with another difficult challenge with the Minnesota Vikings.
Meanwhile, the Vikings, who are fresh off a strong 14-3 2024-25 campaign, kicked off their season with a 27-24 come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They outscored their division rivals 21-7 in the final quarter of the game, erasing an 11-point deficit in the process, with a new face leading from under center, J.J. McCarthy.
Their Week 2 clash will be featured on Sunday Night Football, but there are several concerns about where this team stands coming into this matchup that still loom large.
The wide receiver position, in particular, will be under close watch this week after Drake London left Sunday’s game early with a shoulder injury and Darnell Mooney did not suit up due to a lingering shoulder issue of his own.
"Hard to say. They're both really tough competitors,” Morris said about whether London is further along than Mooney. “Drake got his just recently, but I know he'll be out there ready to go and practice today. With Mooney, he could not practice right away. Drake will be able to.”
Both of them practiced on Wednesday, but in a limited capacity.
Joining them on the injury report is Casey Washington, who is listed as having a concussion. He likely picked up the injury on the hit from Buccaneer safety Antoine Winfield on the team's final drive of the game. He is the third receiver of the team's top four options who is in this report, and his health will be an important development to follow this week.
Also struggling with a groin injury is the primary return man, Jamal Agnew. He left Sunday’s game and did not return, but he did not participate today.
A new addition to the report is rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. The rookie made his NFL debut on Sunday, and he recorded a quarterback hit.
Full participation
- N/A
Limited participation
- WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder)
- WR Drake London (shoulder)
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)
- Edge James Pearce Jr (groin)
Did not participate
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin)
- S Jordan Fuller (knee)
- WR Casey Washington (concussion)
- OL Jack Nelson (calf)