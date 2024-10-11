Falcons Rookie 'Didn't Disappoint' in Highly Anticipated NFL Debut
When Ruke Orhorhoro began spring practice in 2022 at Clemson, the now-Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle found himself in a position battle with a pair of future pros in Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis.
Orhorhoro was riding the high of a breakthrough 2021 season, going from sparely used reserve to a 42-tackle, eight-tackle-for-loss, 2.5-sack campaign.
But his surge came in place of Bresee, who suffered a torn ACL after four games. Toss in the hiring of defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, and Orhorhoro had to earn his playing time all over again entering his redshirt junior season.
During the spring, Eason, a former NFL defensive tackle who had professional coaching experience, told Orhorhoro to prepare like he was going to play every single snap, even though his role was unclear with Davis and Bresee in the mix.
Eason's advice stuck with Orhorhoro -- and shaped the approach he took entering his NFL debut in Atlanta's 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday.
"When [Eason] said that, I was just like, 'Let me start doing that,' and I took that on and kept doing that," Orhorhoro said. "Just because I got here, I won't stop -- I'll still do the same thing for as long as I play."
But for the first-four weeks of his professional career, Orhorhoro's preparation went unrewarded. Atlanta's second-round pick was a healthy scratch, buried on the depth chart behind six veterans.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said after Week 2 he was pleased with Orhorhoro's habits, but the veterans were more experienced and playing at a high level, rendering Orhorhoro inactive on gamedays.
While he was on the sidelines during games, Orhorhoro said he remained mentally locked in. He wasn't physically playing on the field, but in his head, he was. The 22-year-old watched every snap time and again on film, gleaning any lessons he could from mentors Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata and Eddie Goldman.
Because that's the mentality Eason instilled in him nearly three years ago.
"I could be the last person on the depth chart but I'm going to prepare like I'm about to play every single snap," Orhorhoro said. "I'm going to do that every week, and that's just what's required of me, and what I require for myself."
Orhorhoro said he learned he'd play against the Buccaneers early in the week, noting he received more reps in practice before being told by the staff. His dad, who he estimates texts him 10 times a day with motivational tidbits, was his first call.
After practices, Orhorhoro did extra work with intents of honing his technique. He watched additional film. It wasn't anything new for him, because he's adopted the mindset of staying ready until he's told he's not playing.
And when Orhorhoro hit the field for his first snap in the first quarter of his debut, he felt comfortable and confident. Sure, he was amped and perhaps battling the nerves of any rookie -- but he also knew he was more than enough prepared for the moment.
Then, his natural football acumen came out -- and left Morris pleased.
"He went out last week and had some productive snaps for us," Morris said Wednesday. "Had a lot of production. Really using his hands, shedding some blocks, making some plays, being a significant contributor for us. And it's no different than we thought about him when we drafted him."
Orhorhoro made three tackles -- two run stops -- in just 11 snaps. He was productive, which came as little surprise to Atlanta's coaching staff.
Morris, who smiled when Orhorhoro's name was mentioned in Wednesday's press conference, noted the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder had impressed in practice.
Working with the second-team defense, which serves as the scout team against the starting offense, Orhorhoro often faced Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, who Morris thinks is one of the best guards in the NFL.
Orhorhoro's preparation for those matchups and the manner in which he embraced his role on the scout team ignited Morris's belief in him. The Lagos, Nigeria, native's work ethic only added to it.
And while Orhorhoro impressed his coaches, he also impressed Jarrett, who served as a big brother of sorts during the summer and throughout the season's first month.
Jarrett, speaking Wednesday in Flowery Branch, said he was excited to see Orhorhoro get a chance to play.
"He definitely took advantage of it," Jarrett said. "Had some nice plays in the run [and] he's a really good pass rusher, so I'm excited to see him show that when he gets more [opportunities] to do it. But it was good to see him go out there and play hard with great effort.
"He was knocking blocks back, shedding blocks and that was really impressive to see in live action. He was ready to go, ready to play. He was waiting for his opportunity, and he didn't disappoint."
Jarrett is also a former Clemson standout. Their Tiger bond helps, but as Orhorhoro said Wednesday, college isn't the NFL. Everybody is good and in the league for a reason. It's brought a different edge to Orhorhoro on the field.
Such lessons are best learned through experience. Orhorhoro didn't get a chance to play live snaps in September, but his knowledge bank grew substantially on the grass at IBM Performance Field.
The Falcons, Morris said, groomed Orhorhoro to get him ready to play. They didn't force him onto the field, instead capitalizing on a deep defensive line while getting Orhorhoro up to speed -- and slowing down his mental clock.
"To be able to make that process as slow as you can possibly have it so you can make sure your guys are ready to go out there and perform at the highest level, I thought was really important for us," Morris said. "And our coaching staff [did] such a great job with him preparing him for our games."
Orhorhoro said his debut was everything he could've asked for -- a night game against a good conference opponent in front of an energized Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd.
His first taste of the NFL regular season may have come a month later than expected, but Orhorhoro said he's happy the situation turned out how it did.
Now, Orhorhoro's eyes are shifted forward. The Falcons (3-2) have another NFC South game at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, when they take on the Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
And Orhorhoro, now in the rotation, is ready to keep stacking days -- armed with a preparation approach that won't change regardless of how much or how little he plays.
"I'm happy, man," Orhorhoro said. "Who doesn't love to go out there and play football? Knowing I get another opportunity to get another game under my belt, it's just really exciting for me."