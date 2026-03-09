Atlanta Falcons Officially Make Flurry of Roster Moves

FLOWERY BRANCH – According to a report from Atlanta Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney, the team is making a flurry of roster-retention moves. Former undrafted free agent cornerback Natrone Brooks was extended, and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent.

Brooks, 26, has made 26 appearances during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with one start. Most of his contributions have come on special teams (68% of special teams snaps in 2024 and 44% in 2025), but he has accounted for 15 career tackles and one quarterback hit.

He took 49 coverage snaps, where he was targeted 11 times. He allowed eight receptions for 152 touchdowns, a touchdown, and a 145.1 quarterback rating.

Garcia, 27, was added to the roster in November. The depth defender was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams, but was waived and added to their practice squad. From there, the Denver Broncos signed Garcia and placed him on their 53-man roster.

He would appear in five games over the next two seasons for the Broncos (2022-23), where he would account for 1.0 sack and five tackles.

After his time in Denver, Garcia would be picked up by the New York Giants. He would stay with them through the midway point of the 2025 season, but would bounce between the practice squad and active roster. He appeared in nine games (three starts), where he added 1.0 sacks, 18 tackles, and three tackles for loss.

Atlanta signed him off the Giants’ practice squad and added him to their active roster after some depth concerns hit them after an injury to Sam Roberts (and later Zach Harrison in later weeks), plus the Ta’Quon Graham release. He appeared in three games throughout the second half of the season, where he tallied five tackles.

