Three Possible Solutions After Atlanta Falcons Lose Kaden Elliss

The Atlanta Falcons lost the Kaden Elliss sweepstakes on Tuesday afternoon. The former Falcons linebacker signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to several reports from NFL insiders, on a deal worth up to $33 million ($23 million guaranteed).

The loss will sting in Atlanta, not just because Elliss has been a pivotal player in their defense since coming in 2023, but because of what he meant to that locker room, too. The linebacker started every single game of his contract, totaling 380 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Replacing him will be difficult, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich knows it. He said in February that replacing Elliss “would take more than one human being.”

Now that we know that he is officially on the move this spring, who could that player end up being for the Falcons?

Replacing Him With the Two Guys Already on the Roster

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris | David Reginek-Imagn Images

If we take what Ulbrich said literally, the replacements could already be here.

Losing Elliss to the Saints stings, but they were able to add some more depth to this room over the last two days. They restructured Troy Andersen’s deal to avoid a ‘tolled’ contract year, and the former second-round pick will return to the team in 2026 instead of hitting free agency. On top of that, they added former Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris .

Those two players, alongside Divine Deablo, could split responsibilities at the second level. The three of them are all tremendous athletes with upside. Deablo’s impact is well-known, but the other two will be a bit of a wild card for 2026.

Draft A Day Three Player

Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This upcoming draft class is loaded with linebacker talent . But after the addition and retention on Monday, the Falcons are unlikely to pursue premier options like Anthony Hill Jr., Jake Golday, or Jacob Rodriguez. Barring some incredible value from a player dropping, the Falcons will likely settle for another depth player later in this class.

Fortunately, there should be plenty of talent there for them to choose from with day three players this spring. Players like Keyshaun Elliott from Arizona State, Bryce Boettcher from Oregon, Taurean York from Texas A&M, Aiden Fisher from Indiana, and plenty more.

With these players, plus JD Bertrand still on the roster, Atlanta will be able to bring that player along slowly and help them develop into a player who can contribute to the defense later on. In the meantime, they can contribute to special teams right away.

Free Agency Route

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Falcons adding Harris, the free agency route could still be an avenue for them this spring. The market has ballooned during this free agency cycle, with six players earning contracts with an average annual value of $11 million or more. With the budget restrictions the Falcons will likely have, an expensive veteran like Bobby Okereke or Devin Bush feels unlikely.

However, if they wanted to snag one of the other players, Bobby Wagner, Dre Greenlaw, Matt Milano, and Kenneth Murray are still on the market.

All of the available options in the Falcons’ price range will have their fair share of warts, whether it is age or injury history.