Falcons Cap Space Update: What Should Atlanta Do Next?

How much cap space do the Falcons have?

With June 1 cuts changing the amount of cap space most teams have, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves around league-average.

The Falcons have just over $13 million in cap space, good for 15th in the NFL.

The roster is currently slotted in at maximum capacity with 90 players, so any signing the Falcons make will have a corresponding cut attached to it.

The Falcons have made upgrades with each position group this offseason, but that doesn't mean the roster is set in stone.

The trenches on both sides of the ball are the likeliest places for the team to make these upgrades, given the team's lack of success with protecting and attacking the quarterback last season.

On defense, the team could use that money to target a player like Trey Flowers or Sheldon Richardson to give the defensive line some added experience. And on offense, the line could use a little more competition on the interior. Players like Ereck Flowers and former Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain could be nice depth pieces.

The problem with adding veteran free agents for a team like the Falcons is that it could hinder the team's development of its younger players. The Falcons addressed the pass rush and offensive line during the draft and adding veterans to the position group could roadblock their path to reps.

Chances are, the Falcons are likely going to remain as-is and not make a huge splash. But, come training camp time, when injuries start to pile up and players begin to prove whether they are worth investing in or not, that $13 million in cap space will come in handy.