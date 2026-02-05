Best Atlanta Falcons Teams to Never Win A Super Bowl

Super Bowl week has arrived in the NFL, but the Atlanta Falcons have been hard at work putting together a new staff they hope can bring them there in the future. While they are one of just 15 franchises to have appeared in two or more over the last 30 years, they are also one of the 12 franchises that have never won the NFL’s ultimate prize.

That is not to say that the Falcons have never been agonizingly close. In fact, they have had several individual teams that have found themselves on the doorstep of a title, or at the very least in the neighborhood.

As we prepare for Super Bowl LX on Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, let’s look back at some of those teams that came the closest to bringing Atlanta the title that has eluded them since 1966.

1980

Between 1978 and 1979, the Falcons had accumulated a 15-17 record (compared to a 57-107 record in the 12 years before), but believed they had finally found their franchise quarterback in Steve Bartkowski. That 1978 season delivered them their first playoff appearance and playoff win, but they felt they had something special heading into the 1980 season.

And they did, with the 1980 Falcons being easily the best team of the franchise’s early years. Their 12 wins stood as a franchise record until 1998, and the 12-4 mark helped them win the first division title (NFC West at the time) in team history.

Bartkowski was outstanding at quarterback, but William Andrews and Lynn Cain were the secret sauce. The running back duo combined to run for 2,222 yards and 12 touchdowns that season. Wide receiver Alfred Jenkins would tally 1,035 yards receiving and six touchdowns, while tight end Junior Miller would add nine touchdowns of his own.

In total, six players on the Falcons’ offense made the Pro Bowl that season, including tackle Mike Kenn, who landed on the All-Pro team. That offense would finish fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Meanwhile, the Jerry Glanville defense finished fifth in scoring defense despite starting several rookies and far less star power than its counterpart.

That team won nine games in a row at one point (matching the franchise’s season high to that point), but would suffer the first of many playoff heartbreaks. They played the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round , and led 24-10 after three quarters. After a field goal with 5:37 left in the game put them up 27-17, it felt pretty secure.

However, Atlanta would fail to put the game away. They were outscored 20-3 in the fourth quarter and fell 30-27 in the first-ever playoff game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The Super Bowl window closed rapidly on the Falcons, and they would put together just two winning seasons over their next 14 years.

1998

The 1998 season produced the first Falcons team to reach the Super Bowl, and they did it with an unprecedented come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan Reeves (in his second year as head coach) caught lightning in a bottle that season after the team combined to go 10-22 in 1996 and 1997. After starting 5-2, the Falcons would rattle off nine-straight wins to finish the regular season with just the second division title in franchise history (1980). That winning streak would carry them to a matchup with John Elway and the Denver Broncos.

Veteran quarterback Chris Chandler led an offense headlined by Jamal Anderson, Terrance Mathis, and Tony Martin. The wideouts combined for 17 touchdowns, with each topping 1,100 yards receiving. Anderson, the godfather of the Dirty Bird, was an All-Pro after his 2,165 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns powered the NFL’s fourth-best scoring offense.

Defensively, the Falcons led the NFL in takeaways (44) and had the league’s fourth-best scoring defense. Lester Archambeau (10 sacks) and Chuck Smith (8.5 sacks) headlined a pass rush that held the franchise record for most sacks in a season (53), which stood until 2026. Jessie Tuggle was an eliminator at the second level, while Ray Buchanan (seven interceptions) and Eugene Robinson (four interceptions) were ball-hawks at the third.

Despite the outstanding season, the 14-2 Falcons would be considered massive underdogs to the 15-1 Vikings. Gary Anderson, who had 94-94 on his kicks that season, missed a game-sealing 38-yard chip shot field goal with 2:07 left in the game. The Falcons would rally and put together a 72-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 27.

In overtime, Atlanta’s Anderson (Morten) would hit a 39-yard game-winner to send Atlanta to the Super Bowl and cement one of the great playoff upsets.

2004

Led by Michael Vick and four other Pro Bowlers, the 2004 Atlanta Falcons were one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. A backfield that featured Vick, Warrick Dunn, and T.J. Duckett created the most potent rushing attack that pummeled teams to the tune of 167.0 yards per game. Vick, alone, accounted for 902 yards on the ground, and was a can’t-miss player every Sunday.

Defensively, they were good at getting after the quarterback (leading the NFL in sacks that season), with linebacker Keith Brooking being a thumper at the second level.

This team would lock down the NFC South title by Week 14 and the No. 2 seed in the NFC by Week 15, and would shut Vick down over the final weeks of the season.

There would be no rust in the divisional round, and the Falcons pounded the Rams 47-17. It was the highest point total the franchise had ever had (by a whopping 20 points, no less). The backfield trio accounted for 327 yards on the ground.

A dream season would come crashing down against a powerful Eagles team, but it felt like the beginning of a special era in Atlanta. We all know now that wouldn’t come to pass, but it was a fun football team to remember.

2012

The Thomas Dimitroff/Mike Smith era was ushered into existence in 2008, and the franchise entered what turned into its golden years. Naturally, there are a few candidates from this era that we could choose, but we decided on the second of the two No. 1-seed seasons.

The 2012 Falcons shot out of the game, winning their first eight games of the season. Franchise cornerstone Matt Ryan was in the thick of the MVP discussions. Second-year wide receiver Julio Jones had ascended to the upper echelon of the league, and he paired with Tony Gonzalez and Roddy White to round out what was one of the NFL’s best trios. Mike Nolan’s defense, headlined by John Abraham, Jonathan Babineaux, William Moore, and Sean Witherspoon, was a takeaway machine.

Everything was clicking, and the team had locked up the NFC South by Week 13, but fans had turned their attention to the playoffs. The Ryan era, to that point, had delivered four playoff berths but no playoff wins.

That would change in January, with the Falcons coming from behind (after blowing a 27-7 third quarter lead) for a cathartic 30-28 win over the Seahawks. The NFC Championship against the 49ers followed a similar blueprint, with the Falcons jumping out to a 24-14 halftime lead. San Francisco would come storming back to take a 28-24 lead, but the Falcons nearly came back again. However, a controversial no-call cost them what would have been the franchise’s third trip to the Super Bowl.

After some ill-fated free agency signings (Osi Umenyiora and Steven Jackson come to mind) paired with some lackluster draft classes, the Falcons would not return to the playoffs under that Smith regime.

2016

The second iteration of the Matt Ryan era came in 2016, with the best season in franchise history. Atlanta went 11-5, but Ryan delivered an MVP season as the Falcons put together one of the best offensive machines in NFL history.

Ryan, combined with Kyle Shanahan, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, Tevin Coleman, and Devonta Freeman, all came together for a truly spectacular season. They scored 540 points, outpacing second place by an incredible 71 points and third by 99. The Falcons averaged a whopping 6.7 yards per play, and could do it on the ground or through the air. It was virtually impossible to stop.

Defensively, Vic Beasley led the NFL in sacks (15.5), but it was a hot-and-cold unit that allowed 25.4 points per game over the season. They would find their groove down the stretch, and it would help power the Falcons into the postseason on a four-game winning streak.

The magic continued in the postseason, with the Falcons overpowering the Seahawks and Packers by a combined 39 points. After the Falcons shot out to a 28-3 second-half lead against the Patriots, it felt like Atlanta would bring home its first championship. I won’t linger on that, though.

All told, the 2016 Falcons were the best team in franchise history. They had the league MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, six Pro Bowlers, three All-Pros, and the AP Assistant of the Year. Unfortunately, it will never be remembered for that.