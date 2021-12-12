WATCH: Hayden Hurst Scores Touchdown In Falcons Return

The Falcons sorely missed him the last three weeks.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst has missed the team's last three games.

However, he returned Sunday and came back in a big way, scoring his first touchdown since Week 5 against the New York Jets in London, making this his first 2021 score on American soil.

The drive capped off a 10-play, 49-yard drive that began on a fumble recovery from Grady Jarrett, the third turnover from the Falcons defense today.

The touchdown grab is Hurst's first reception of the game.

The Falcons activated Hurst from injured reserve Monday after sitting due an ankle injury.

With Hurst returning, it should take some heat off of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has been double-teamed often in Hurst's absence.

The addition of Hurst should also allow wide receiver Russell Gage and running back Cordarrelle Patterson to have more opportunities to thrive, and give quarterback Matt Ryan more options in a spread offense.

Originally a first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Hurst had just 13 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in 12 games as a rookie in 2018.

Hurst was acquired by the Falcons prior to the 2020 season. He had 56 catches for 571 yards last year but has just 20 catches for 158 yards in nine games in 2021.

A strong finish to 2021 would not only help the Falcons the final five games of the season but would greatly enhance Hurst's value in free agency.

The Falcons lead 2-14 over the Panthers midway through the fourth quarter.