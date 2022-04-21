Skip to main content

'Nothing To See Here': Falcons Star Cordarrelle Patterson Recruiting Deebo Samuel?

Samuel could be on the move, but could Atlanta be his destination?

Deebo Samuel's trade request shook the NFL Wednesday, and the entire league has a reason to call up the San Francisco 49ers and ask for a price on the star receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons are one of those teams with a glaring need at receiver, and it looks like there's a respected locker room voice who also wants the team to make the call.

Cordarrelle Patterson, who has often been compared to Deebo Samuel's for his hybrid style of play between running back and receiver, posted a picture on Twitter hours with Samuel hours after his trade request was made public.

Nothing to see here? Sure, CP.

It's no question Samuel would make the Falcons better, but is it worth it?

The “need” part is obvious; the Falcons may employ the league’s thinnest receiving corps.

The assets exist, as of course the Falcons own a premium pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But …

These Falcons are not “one Deebo away” from contention.

Rather, they are more likely “one QB away” from taking a big step.

Combine that fact with the finances involved (Atlanta is just now unburdening itself from ex-QB Matt Ryan’s deal, though there is 2023 room to do big things) and it’s an imperfect fit.

Marcus Mariota supplemented by Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts and Deebo? Enticing.

And maybe that’s what Vegas is thinking about Atlanta’s odds of landing Deebo, which via OddsChecker look like this:

Jets +400 (20%)

Colts +600 (14.29%)

Falcons +800 (11.11%)

Saints +800 (11.11%)

The best chance? The Niners keep him. The best Atlanta move? Keep examining … but keep building.

