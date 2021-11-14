Falcons vs. Cowboys: Inactives & Injuries

A key pass rusher will return to the field for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

The Atlanta Falcons will receive a big boost in their pass rush with the return of defensive end Dante Fowler.

Atlanta activated Fowler on Saturday, and he was included on the roster for Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fowler has 12 combined tackles and two sacks this season. That's not a ton of production, but he's the most talented pass rusher on the Atlanta roster. He also has two forced fumbles and a pass defense in 2021.

With Fowler's return, the Falcons made defensive linemen John Cominsky, Ta'Quon Graham and Jonathan Bullard inactive for Sunday's game. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield, offensive lineman Josh Andrews and tight end Lee Smith are also inactive for the key matchup.

The Falcons will also be without defensive end Steven Means, who switched places with Fowler on IR this week.

Cominsky, Graham and Bullard were all inactive last week against the New Orleans Saints. Bullard is still dealing with a concussion while Cominsky and Graham have been healthy scratches several weeks in a row.

Bullard has 13 combined tackles with one quarterback hit and no sacks this season. Meanshas 19 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the Falcons 18-11. Atlanta fans would like to forget about the last time the Falcons met the Cowboys. That was last year in Week 2.

The Falcons built a 15-point lead with under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Cowboys scored three times in the final five minutes to win 40-39.

With 1:49 left, Dallas recovered an onside kick that has already become infamous in Falcons' history. Kicker Greg Zuerlein used a "watermelon" style onside kick attempt that the Cowboys recovered in front of tight end Hayden Hurst immediately after the ball traveled 10 yards.

There have been other close games in this series in recent history. The series is tied 3-3 since Matt Ryan entered the league in 2008. Three of those games have been decided by one possession.

The Falcons last defeated the Cowboys, coincidentally, almost exactly four years ago (on Nov. 12, 2017), 27-7. Atlanta sacked Dak Prescott eight times in the win. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn recorded 6.0 of those sacks.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is 3-3 in his career against the Cowboys. In those six games, Ryan has 11 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 7.9 yards per attempt average. He owns a 1-2 record at Dallas.

The Falcons enter Sunday at 4-4 and will be trying to move above the .500 mark for the third time this season. The last time they had the opportunity to be better than .500, the Falcons lost at home to the Carolina Panthers, 19-13.

Atlanta hasn't held a record better than .500 at any point during a season since the end of 2017.

Dallas enters Week 10 with a 6-2 record and in firm control of the NFC East. But the Cowboys would like to get back on track after losing to the Denver Broncos at home last Sunday, 30-16. Prior to that game, the Cowboys had won six straight contests.