Which Falcons Are Inactive vs. Saints?

The Atlanta Falcons did not make any of their young defensive linemen active in Jonathan Bullard's absence for Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons have made six players inactive for their matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Sunday.

Those six inactive players are offensive lineman Josh Andrews, defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Ta'Quon Graham, running back Wayne Gallman and linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

Bullard and Andrews landing on the inactive list isn't a surprise. The Falcons ruled out Bullard, who did not practice all week, with a concussion on Friday. The team announced Saturday that Andrews would miss Sunday's game because of a family matter.

But it's a little surprising that Cominsky, Graham and Tuioti-Mariner will not receive the chance for playing time in Bullard's absence. Instead, the Falcons elevated defensive lineman Anthony Rush from the practice squad Saturday. Rush played two games for the Titans in September and didn't record a defensive statistic in 16 snaps.

Tuioti-Marnier suited up last week but only played 10 defensive snaps. Graham last played against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. Cominsky hasn't played since Week 4 against the Washington Football Team.

The defensive line is something to watch for the Falcons this week after they allowed the Carolina Panthers to rumble for 200+ yards on the ground last Sunday.

The Falcons also elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad Saturday. Initially, it looked as though Atlanta might be moving Cordarrelle Patterson to wide receiver with that move, but instead, Gallman is inactive.

On the Saints' side of the ball, defensive linemen Montravius Adams Sr., Carl Granderson, Jalyn Holmes, Malcolm Roach, tight end Juwan Johnson and wide receiver Ty Montgomery II are also inactive.