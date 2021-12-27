Falcons 20, Lions 16: Top 5 Observations

The Atlanta Falcons kept their season alive Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions.

Our Top 5 observations from Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

1. Kyle Pitts is good at football

While we've seen rookie tight end Kyle Pitts gain more yards than he did Sunday, he might've had his best overall game of the season against the Lions. He caught all six of his passes for 102 yards. His biggest play came in the third quarter of a tie game, when he created enough separation to get past his man for a big 35-yard gain.

We're not just saying this because they played the Lions today, but there are shades of Calvin Johnson in Pitts' game. His pure athleticism is simply too much for Ifeatu Melifonuwu, who is also a physical specimen in his own right. It's almost like a cheat code, and there is no way to stop it. It adds a dynamo to the Falcons that they otherwise don't possess.

2. Matt Ryan makes history

It took New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning 236 games to reach 366 passing touchdowns, and he's going to Canton. It took Matt Ryan 17 fewer games to reach the same mark, which ties him for 9th all-time.

Ryan has often been overlooked in the arena of NFL greats for a number of reasons, whether it's his playoff record or his mellow personality. A lot of people don't see Ryan as one of the 10 greatest passers of all-time, but the numbers prove otherwise.

Ryan hasn't been as strong in recent years, but he does a good job at taking care of the football and doesn't make many waves. Half of the battle as an NFL quarterback is managing the game, and Ryan did that again Sunday.

In some of the team's seven wins this season, Ryan had to step up to the plate. Against the Lions, he just needed to ensure that the team didn't lose. Even though the team nearly fumbled the game, Ryan got the job done and it's why the Falcons are still eligible for the playoffs with two games to go.

3. The Falcons lack a killer identity

The difference between good teams and great teams in the NFL is wide. Good teams get the job done without doing anything spectacular, while great teams dominate the competition.

The opportunity was right in front of the Falcons to do that today. The lowly Lions were on the other sideline playing a third-string quarterback and the Falcons had the advantage of playing in front of their fans. Yet, the game came down to the final minute.

None of the Falcons' wins this season have come easy, and that's the next step for this team to take. Not every win has to be a nail-biter.

Maybe it's a talent issue or maybe the configuration of coaches and personnel aren't built to dominate games, but there hasn't been a game where everything clicks for the Falcons. There always appears to be an issue.

The team is young and has time to figure it out in the grand scheme of the team, but when there is a chance at the playoffs in December, you can't let other teams lose, you have to grab the spot and earn it yourself.

4. Foye Oluokun is the biggest Pro Bowl snub.

Yes, Cordarrelle Patterson was a massive snub in the Pro Bowl, but so was linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Oluokun is second in the NFL in tackles behind Seattle Seahawks standout Bobby Wagner and secured the team's game-winning interception.

He read Lions quarterback Tim Boyle perfectly on the final defensive snap of the game when the result could have gone in a totally different direction. Oluokun was able to activate the clutch gene and seal the win for the Falcons.

Oluokun is a great example of how development works. He was a modest sixth-round pick out of Yale in 2018, and now he's arguably the best player on the Falcons' defense. When he was drafted, those expectations weren't placed on him. He was a Day 3 project and the coaching staff, especially Arthur Smith, has been able to push the right buttons to bring out the best of him.

5. "So you're saying there's a chance?"

With the win, the Falcons are still alive in the NFC playoff race. It's a little more simple to map out with fewer games left.

For the first step, they need at least two of the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings to all lose at least one of their final two games and the Falcons have to win each of their last two games. Each of these teams have to face its division leader in the final two weeks of the season.

The Falcons don't make the playoffs in every scenario where all the Wild Card hopefuls are 9-8, but they do in most.

It might be difficult for the Falcons to grab a win against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills next week, but with their season on the line, the Falcons might show a sense of urgency they haven't displayed all season long.