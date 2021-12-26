Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    WATCH: Matt Ryan Ties Eli Manning For 9th-Most Passing Touchdowns of All-Time

    Matt Ryan continues to etch his way into the record books.
    Today is another landmark day in the historic NFL career for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

    In the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions, Ryan threw his first touchdown of the day, a 12-yard pass to tight end Hayden Hurst.

    The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended in what looks like an ordinary score on the surface. 

    For Hurst, it's his second touchdown since returning to the lineup two weeks ago after suffering an ankle injury that held him out for three games.

    However, the touchdown has historic context for Ryan.

    With the touchdown, Ryan tied New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for 9th place in the most passing touchdowns in NFL history.

    If he wants to move up one more rung in the ladder, he still has some work to do. He's currently 49 touchdowns behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

    Ryan has been tossing touchdowns in Atlanta since he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he's been apart of some historic moments in franchise history.

    He won the league MVP award in 2016 as he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl, their first appearance since 1998.

    Although the Falcons have struggled in recent years, Ryan has been a consistent staple of the team's offense and identity.

    There is uncertainty surrounding Ryan's status as the team's quarterback following the season, so it's nice for him to grab one last record before possibly playing for a new team next season.

    The Falcons lead 20-13 over the Lions in the fourth quarter.

