Should Falcons Seek Pass-Rush Help with No. 8 Pick?

If the Atlanta Falcons address their pass rush, they will likely be working with projects at the position

It would be hard to imagine the Atlanta Falcons not wanting to target a pass rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, with Dean Pees as the defensive coordinator, applying pressure to the backfield is a staple to his style of coaching.

The Falcons struggled to find any consistency getting to the quarterback in the first season of the Arthur Smith era. Dante Fowler Jr. led the way with 4.5 sacks coming off the edge. Outside of him, nine other defenders combined for 14.5 sacks to bring the team's total to 19 — fewest among all teams.

The question is, when is the right time to draft an edge rusher? Is there a name to watch for in the first round with the No. 8 selection?

The short answer is yes. In fact, there are two.

Michigan's David Ojabo and Purdue's George Karlaftis are two of the more polarizing defensive players in the class. Two Big Ten pass rushers with limited production, yet tremendous upside, the duo very well could be in play when Atlanta turns in the draft card on April 28.

Ojabo, a native of Nigeria who later moved to Scotland, only has played football for the past five years. That said, few are as disruptive at the point of attack from either a two- or three-point stance.

Often overshadowed by his counterpart, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo posted quality numbers on the way to helping the Wolverines win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff. Although limited against the run, the 6-5 defender tallied 11 sacks and 42 pressure, second-most among all Big Ten players.

Ojabo is a work in progress. His upside is much higher than names on Day 2, but his limitations against the run could make him a project at the next level for a team that could be looking to win now.

Karlaftis is the opposite of Ojabo in terms of production. A native of Greece, the 6-4 defensive end also began playing football late, slowly developed into one of the country's top high-school prospect after recording 41 career sacks in West Lafayette, Ind.

Electing to play his college ball near home, Karlaftis became a premier run defender for the Boilermakers over his three seasons. In Jeff Brohm's 4-3 defensive look, the "other" Greek Freak recorded 29 tackles for losses and 17 sacks.

Twice he recorded double-digit tackles behind the line of scrimmage. His best season as a pass rusher came in 2019 as a freshman, in which he recorded 7.5 sacks.

There's plenty to like of Karlaftis' upside at the next level. His size, frame and physical presence when defending the run should make him a factor against teams with run-heavy formations. The biggest question mark, however, does come with his pass-rushing skills.

Was the formation the problem from lessening his sack count? Does Karlaftis play too high at the point of attack? Does he have an explosive first step to help him win battles on the outside?

Atlanta will have several options to consider on Day 2 at pass rusher. Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders held his own against potential No. 1 Evan Neal when the Bearcats faced Alabama. Minnesota's Boye Mafe impressed at the Senior Bowl, as did Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie.

If Atlanta is sold on addressing its pass rush on Day 1, it's likely a race between Ojabo and Karlaftis. Although neither is a complete product, they could be upgrades to what currently sits on the roster.