Atlanta Falcons Zero In on QB, According to Multiple Reports

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly have their attention set on Tua Tagovailoa. The longtime Miami Dolphins quarterback was officially released on Monday, and Ian Cunningham is expected “to make a strong push” for Tagovailoa.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also included that there is “mutual interest” between the two parties.

There has been mutual interest and with Atlanta potentially needing a veteran with starting experience, Tua is likely it. pic.twitter.com/VwZqZyS5iU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

The former first-round quarterback will be available for his new team on a league minimum deal after the Dolphins will be forced to absorb a $67.4 million dead hit against the salary cap in 2026, followed by $31.8 million in 2027.

Tagovailoa could be a great fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Atlanta. Both the player and the system rely on rhythm and timing, meaning there could be a match for them on an affordable contract.

Michael Penix Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL, and any timeline for a return to action is not publicly known at this time. The Falcons’ brass have been adamant that they believe in their young quarterback, but his injury history leaves a bit of well-warranted concern.

However, it is not like Tagovailoa is not also known for being injury-prone in his own right. He has struggled with various ailments throughout his career – Tagovailoa has only appeared in every game of a season once (2023). He had a thumb injury in 2020, fractured ribs and a finger in 2021, and suffered concussions in 2022 and 2024. He was then benched in 2025 for poor performance.

In that lone full season, Tagovailoa was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Dolphins to the playoffs, throwing for a career-high 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. That 2023 season landed him the massive contract extension. Over his six seasons in Miami, Tagovailoa was 44-32 and threw for 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions.

He should be viewed as a high-end backup, low-end starter during the free agency period. At the very least, Tagovailoa will provide Penix with some competition this summer.

The NFL has officially reached the preliminary negotiation period ahead of the start of free agency on Wednesday. The next two days will provide teams with their first opportunity to speak with players (up to one hour) and negotiate any potential deals.

Any agreements made over this window will become official on the start of the league year on Wednesday, but free agency will continue over the next several weeks.