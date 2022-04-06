Falcons Find O-Line Depth, Sign Former First-Rounder Germain Ifedi

The Atlanta Falcons have added former Texas A&M offensive tackle Germain Ifedi on a deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former first-round offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Ifedi spent the last two seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears.

A prime tackle coming out of Texas A&M in 2016, Ifedi has been a consistent swing player since entering the league. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Ifedi played both tackle positions and left guard in four seasons.

While in Chicago, the 27-year-old competed for starting reps at both right tackle and left guard. He played 16 games in 2020, six at right tackle and 10 at right guard. Last season, Ifedi primarily saw reps at right guard prior to suffering a mid-season injury that would keep him out until December.

The Falcons offensive line isn't looking to upgrade, but rather add competition. Second-year guard Jalen Mayfield struggled with consistency during his rookie season and could need a push to improve. The same could be said for right tackle Kaleb McGary, who has yet to live up to his first-round status in three seasons.

Entering training camp, Ifedi should fight for reps against both Mayfield and McGary on the right side. Should he win the starting right tackle role, perhaps coach Arthur Smith elects to move McGary inside due to his status of a first-round talent.

If McGary proves to be worthy of the starting tackle spot for Atlanta, Ifedi likely fills in a right guard over Mayfield due to experience. In six seasons, he has played in 85 games, starting in 83 at a multitude of positions.

By signing Ifedi, the chances of Atlanta;s selecting an offensive lineman in this month's draft decrease slightly, but with Falcons' GM Terry Fontenot's "best player available" mentality, no player can truly be ruled out.