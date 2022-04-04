Why Not Us: Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Short-Term Rebuild

Despite the trade of Matt Ryan, cornerback Casey Hayward is not ready to give up on the Falcons playoff hopes

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward isn't looking to be a part of a rebuild. It's why he isn't sold his new team is hitting the reset button in 2022.

Hayward, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $11 million deal, was asked last week at his introductory press conference would an aging veteran might choose Atlanta over a franchise that could be ready to win-now. The Georgia native said that the Falcons aren't that far off from competing for a division title.

"Who says that we can't (contend)?" Hayward said. "You just never know. Every year is a different year. You never know how these things pan out. You never know how each year guys on the team get better and things like that."

Hayward, 32, has seen quick turnarounds in the past. Last season after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers, he signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the resignation of Jon Gruden and countless other off the field concerns, the Raiders finished 10-7 and made the AFC playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"This game is about opportunity," Hayward said. "Chance. Any time you go out there and strap it on, you've got a chance to win the game no matter what people think. No matter what people think about the roster or not."

When signed, Hayward believed that he would be playing with either quarterback Matt Ryan or Deshaun Watson via a trade. Watson elected to waive his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns while Atlanta shipped Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick.

There's reasons to see faults in Hayward's comments. The Falcons currently are projected to run it back with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterbacks. The offensive line allowed 40 sacks last season and the run game ranked 31st among all clubs.

The Falcons could have a promising combination in offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts, but there's little left in the personnel department. Initially expected to trade receiver Calvin Ridley, the fifth-year pass-catcher will not play in 2022 after being suspended for betting on games last year away from the team.

Hayward should stabilize the cornerback position opposite rising starter A.J. Terrell. Maybe the two can cause enough turnovers to give the offense a fighting chance.

Regardless of the overall record, Hayward knows his job is to play to the best of his ability as the team's No. 2 corner.

"Our goal is to go out there and try to win every game," Hayward said. "Not saying we will, but that's the goal. Who cares what the outside thinks about the roster and things like that. Maybe we don't win games, and maybe we do, but our goal is to win them."

The Falcons won just seven games last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Maybe Hayward's contributions will lead to those numbers changing in 2022.