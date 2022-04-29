Falcons Draft: Does Drake Make The Grade?

Assessing London’s value, fit, and whether or not he made sense at pick no. 8.

After months of speculation, the Atlanta Falcons selected star USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Drake London Drake London Drake London

Few would argue that pass catcher wasn’t a need for Atlanta entering the weekend; however, with the depth of the receiver class being quite strong throughout the draft, many believed the team should target another position in round one.

There were still multiple biggest names on the board that had been linked to the Falcons during the process, including Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Ultimately, the team opted for London, the 6-4, 219-pound weapon from Southern California, who was on pace for over 1,600 yards last season before suffering a fractured right ankle.

Was London the Right Pick?

It was revealed while the Falcons were on the clock that many around the league had London as their top-ranked wide receiver. Not only is he elite in contested catch situations, but London also thrives with the ball in his hands, and is one of the most physical and competitive players in the draft class.

In Falcons Head Coach and play caller Arthur Smith’s offense, receivers are often tasked with working over the middle of the field and getting yards after the catch. London’s skill set should mesh perfectly with Smith’s scheme, as he forced the sixth-most missed tackles in college football last season while ranking 33rd in yards after catch, despite missing four games. Despite his speed being ill-regarded by analysts, London is highly productive as a playmaker, and should be able to continue thriving after the catch at the next level.

London’s size and release package creates a promising projection that he can become a starting “X” wide receiver in the NFL, while his slot background (London’s first two years at USC were almost strictly inside) provides alignment versatility. London and tight end Kyle Pitts, who plays about as many snaps detached from the line of scrimmage as he does on it, can be interchangeable in terms of slot/perimeter alignments, and their size can create nightmares for defensive coordinators and defensive backs at the next level.

Drake London Drake London Drake London

The primary argument against taking London is simple: the Falcons ranked dead last in sacks last season with a mere 18, and have struggled generating pressure for years. With Johnson, a highly-touted pass rusher who had an outstanding pre-draft process, still on the board, some feel as though the team should’ve gone that route.

While Johnson is a tremendous player in his own right, London was the league’s top wide receiver, and addresses a significant need. As a result, he’s the right man for the right job at the right time.

Grade: A-