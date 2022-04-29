Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Falcons Select USC's Drake London

The Falcons get their WR1 with one of the best in the draft class.

The Atlanta Falcons have been eviscerated at the wide receiver position for the past year, but with the No. 8 pick in the draft tonight, they began to build it back up.

With the pick, the Falcons selected wide receiver Drake London from USC, who's seen as one of the best receiver prospects in the draft.

London, who turns 21 this July, is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

The selection of London would enable the Falcons to begin restoring their wide receiving corps. Atlanta has lost talent at the position in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley indefinitely for illegal betting. The team also lost Russell Gage in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the addition of London, the team might not be done adding wideouts. Given the team's thin depth and two extra picks for Day 2 tomorrow, it's not out of the question to draft London a running partner in the offense.

With this pick, Atlanta checks off one of its biggest needs in the draft and will now look to add a pass rusher or quarterback either by trading into the final few picks of the first round or when the team is on the clock again at No. 43.

