BREAKING: Falcons Address Pass Rush, Sign Former Bears, 49ers, UGA Product
The Atlanta Falcons have added a standout pass rusher in free agency.
Atlanta is signing edge defender Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Floyd was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday morning.
Floyd hails from Chauncey, Ga., and he attended the University of Georgia from 2013-15 before being taken by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Floyd turns 33 years old on Sept. 8, right after the start of the 2025 season. He has a long track record of pressuring quarterbacks.
After a seven-sack rookie season, Floyd struggled, failing to eclipse 4.5 sacks in a year over his final three campaigns in Chicago. But a change of scenery did him well, as he had a 10.5-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.
Following the 2020 season, the Rams hired now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator. Floyd continued flourishing, as he had 9.5 and nine sacks in the two years thereafter, respectively.
Los Angeles traded Floyd to the Buffalo Bills before the 2023 season, and he remained productive. Floyd tallied 10.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits while starting all but one of Buffalo's 17 regular season games.
Floyd signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers last offseason and had a solid campaign, recording 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Over the past five seasons -- two of which were spent with Morris -- Floyd has collected 48 sacks, 45 tackles for loss and 94 quarterback hits. He hasn't missed a game since his second NFL season in 2017.
Now, the durable and productive Floyd returns home with hopes of giving the Falcons, who finished second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks last season, a more formidable pass rush.