Falcons Admit Matthew Judon hasn't Met Expectations
The Atlanta Falcons sent a third-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in August with hopes of solving their pass rush woes. Instead, they've compounded their issues.
Judon, a four-time Pro Bowler, arrived in Atlanta with 32 sacks in his last 38 appearances, including four sacks in four games last season before suffering a season-ending bicep tear.
Yet through the first 11 games of his Falcons tenure, Judon hasn't produced at the same clip. He's recorded 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. His sack in Atlanta's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 17 was his first since Sept. 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
To summarize? The Falcons, who rank last in the NFL in sacks with 10, want -- and expected -- better play from the 32-year-old Judon.
"I can't sit here and tell you that we've gotten what we want out of him," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. "That'd be an absolute lie and I won't do that. But I can't tell you that he's got what he wants out of himself. Being quite honest, we're looking for more and I know he is also."
Judon has played 438 defensive snaps this season, which equates to 60% of Atlanta's total. It's the lowest percentage he's played since his rookie year in 2016. Still, opportunity hasn't been an issue. Production has.
So, how do the Falcons change that after the bye week? To Morris, it comes in avoiding the definition of "insanity": doing the same thing over and over again.
“You got to keep trying new tactics," Morris said. "We’ve done different things. When it comes to limiting spots that you play, making it specialized when you're playing, when you're going out there, trying to make the players most effective he can be and we will continue to do those things.
"We will push him as far as we can take him, and we'll take him all the way to that point to get the production that he wants, and we want."
Judon mentioned several weeks ago he hasn't received the sheer number of pure pass rushing snaps he did with the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Instead, he's trying to handle his responsibility as one piece in an 11-man defense.
As a result, Judon's success rushing the passer has dipped. He has a 12.3% pass rush win rate, his worst mark since 2017, according to ESPN. He rates low metrically, as Pro Football Focus grades him at 53 as a pass rusher, 51.2 in run defense and 48 overall.
Those grades rank Judon 108th out of 114 eligible edge rushers. Lorenzo Carter brings up the rear at No. 114, and Arnold Ebiketie comes in at No. 53.
The Falcons, however, think Judon is still capable of realizing his potential down the stretch.
"I believe he's still got it in there," Morris said. "I think it's a process when you go to a new team, it’s a process at times, you got to fight through some stuff, you got to find out a way. We got six games that's guaranteed on our schedule, and I look forward to him really helping us out down the stretch here and really being a contributing factor."
Why, considering his numbers and overall ineffectiveness, do the Falcons still believe in Judon? Because Morris knows the way he's wired.
"I think the guy’s a self-motivated, self-driven guy that wants to go out there and be productive and do the right things for his team," Morris said. "I know he'll put in the effort, I know he'll give me the things that I want. Very thankful for those things that he has contributed to us."
Still, the Falcons expected more statistical contributions. Judon, who's in the last year of his contract. has six games to deliver -- starting at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.