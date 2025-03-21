Falcons Hosting Alabama LB on Private Draft Visit
The Atlanta Falcons' pursuit of defensive help in the 2025 NFL draft has led them to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Atlanta will host former Alabama linebacker Que Robinson for a pre-draft visit, according to The Draft Network. Teams are allocated 30 such visits during the draft process.
The 6'4", 243-pound Robinson redshirted his first year at Alabama in 2020 and spent much of the next four seasons on special teams. He played in seven games in 2021 before appearing in all 27 games from 2022-23.
In 2022, Robinson made seven tackles, 0.5 sacks and was named the Crimson Tide's Special Teams Player of the Week three times. In 2023, he logged 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss while continuing his work on special teams.
Robinson was in the midst of his best defensive campaign in 2024 before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in November. Across nine games, he recorded four sacks and six quarterback hits. At the time of his injury, he led the team with seven tackles for loss.
The Birmingham, Ala., native did not test at the NFL combine or Alabama's pro day due to his injury. He will hold a private workout for teams April 1.
Here's NFL.Com's scouting report on Robinson.
"Fifth-year senior with a 'tweener' body type but glimpses of pro potential," Lance Zierlein wrote. "Robinson played primarily on special teams until 2024. He’s long and athletic but might be too light for the edge. He needs more schooling and game reps to play off the ball.
"He can run the arc as an edge rusher and has the ability to mismatch guards as an off-ball blitzer or spy mobile quarterbacks. Robinson lacks physicality, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker."
The Falcons need help at every level of their defense, and perhaps Robinson will be around for Atlanta's Day 3 picks at No. 118, 218 or 242 overall.