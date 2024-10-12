Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Predictions and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons, flying high off their victory versus Tampa Bay, lock in to face an underwhelming Carolina Panthers team. The Falcons look to climb to 4-2 while the Panthers hope to grab on to a shred of remaining dignity.
Two completely different franchises heading in vastly different directions. With that said, how will the 59th meeting in this divisional rivalry shake out?
Veteran Passers
Both Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins arrived at the twilight of their respective careers at different stages. While Cousins looks spry and in sync with his teammates, Dalton, initially considered a backup, just wants to enjoy a few more games in the sun.
As a result, their approaches to their current teams greatly differ. Dalton posts a yards-per-attempt of 6.4 yards. That signifies game management and underneath, never scaring a defense. Meanwhile Cousins throws not just a catchable ball, but expands the coverage area for the defense.
With a 7.8-yards-per-attempt average, the Falcons start to show neither hesitation nor reticence when challenging defense.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Ground and Pound
While Atlanta does possess a top-10 statistical passing offense, Carolina presents the opportunity to work on the ground game. Ranking at or near the bottom in rushing attempts and yards, Atlanta needs to get active on the ground.
The offense can roll out two standout backs in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. This aligns with the fact that Carolina cannot stop a nosebleed, especially in the red zone. Of the 16 visits to the redzone for the Panthers' opponents saw them cash in a stunning 14 times. A fact not lost upon their head coach, Dave Canales.
“It all starts with the run game,” Canales said. “I think when I flip my hat to the offensive coach, when you look at the best red-zone teams across the league, it starts with the run game. It starts with teams who are able to continue to make yards to get you closer. That’s an area that we are really focused and working on as a defense.”
Final Prediction
With run-stopping ace Derrick Brown on the shelf for 2024, the Falcons jump all over the Carolina run defense. Between Allgeier and Robinson, the run game trucks the Carolina defense for a combined 160 yards and two scores.
Nothing super creative or elaborate, a hat on a hat, lined up to go north and south. Meanwhile, Cousins finds his way into the stat sheet with a couple of touchdown passes, one to Kyle Pitts, who needs all of the touches he can to justify his presence in the lineup.
On the defensive side, the unit recognizes the underneath approach from Carolina and starts to sit on routes. In forcing two interceptions, sacking Dalton four times, Atlanta salts the game away with time-consuming drives to tire out the defense.
Final Score:
Falcons 29
Panthers 20