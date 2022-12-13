Who's New Falcons Backup QB Logan Woodside?

The Atlanta Falcons are welcoming a new player to the quarterback room after signing former Tennessee Titans practice squad member Logan Woodside.

Woodside, 27, has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Titans. In 2019, Woodside was coached by Arthur Smith, who now leads the Falcons.

"You've got to have contingency plans, so the contingency plan was to get Logan in here," Smith said. "Somebody I'm very familiar with, obviously been in Tennessee. If Logan's job on Sunday is to be the backup, if that's what happens, I'll have a clearer picture when we talk again on Wednesday ... but at least having Logan in here gives you another option, obviously got Feleipe as well. To feel more comfortable, you've got to have contingency plans."

Woodside was signed to the roster to replace previous starter Marcus Mariota, who will head to injured reserve with a knee injury after being demoted to a backup role.

"Signed Logan Woodside for depth at quarterback," Smith began. "The move was made as Marcus goes ... he's got a chronic knee that he wants to get evaluated. We'll see how the rest of the week goes, but anticipate him going on IR."

Woodside has appeared in 11 games during his career with the Titans but hasn't seen the field yet in 2022. With rookie Malik Willis on the team, Woodside has been a third-stringer the entire year.

During his collegiate career at Toledo, Woodside threw for 93 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He doesn't provide much of a threat with his legs, which would differentiate him between the other quarterbacks, but his familiarity with Smith puts him ahead of most potential signal callers the team could have signed.

