Atlanta Falcons' Biggest Area for Optimism Revealed by CBS Sports
CBS Sports writer John Breech highlighted one reason for optimism for each of the 32 NFL teams on Monday. While the Atlanta Falcons have several reasons to be excited for the 2025 season, including 25-year-old quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Breech went a different route, highlighting the massively improved pass rush.
In 2024, the Falcons' pass rush was abysmal to start the season. Prior to the bye week, the team had registered just 10 sacks in 11 games. While the team did accumulate 20+ sacks in the final six games of the season, they still finished 31st in the NFL in sacks.
It marked the third time in the last four years the Falcons had finished next to last, or dead last, in sacks in the NFL. Changes had to be made.
“The Falcons have lacked a pass rush for as long as most of us can remember,” Breech wrote on CBS Sports. “The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency, and erupted at the NFL Draft by taking Georgia's Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall and then traded back into the first round to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.
“Those pass rush issues should be a thing of the past,” Breech concluded with a sentence that is music to the ears of long-suffering Falcons fans.
Atlanta will also be getting 2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice back, who is returning from an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie season. Trice finished first in the entire NCAA in total pressures in both 2022 and 2023.
That is four new pass rushers being entered into the fray for Atlanta in 2025.
While all eyes will be on Michael Penix in 2025, the Falcons will only fly as far as the defense will take them. The Falcons averaged 31 points in Penix’s final two starts to close the year - both losses.
Breech is all in on the Falcons' additions to their pass rush. While others have been cautiously optimistic, he’s planting his flag that there will be pressure on opposing quarterbacks moving forward.