Falcons' Bijan Robinson Pacing for Huge Game at Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson set a career-high in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
It took Robinson less than 25 minutes of game action.
Robinson scored two rushing touchdowns on the Falcons' first four offensive drives, giving the second-year pro his first NFL game with multiple scores on the ground. He's scored two touchdowns once, coming Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints last season, but one of those came through the air.
Atlanta's rushing attack dominated Carolina early, and Robinson, who took seven carries for 37 yards and two scores, was a key reason why.
The 22-year-old Robinson's first score came on Atlanta's second drive. He rushed seven yards around the left end, capping a 12-play, 56-yard drive with a scamper into the endzone.
After a fumble by receiver Ray-Ray McCloud prematurely ended the Falcons' third drive, Atlanta's offense found paydirt again on its fourth series.
Spearheaded by a 52-yard catch-and-run from tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons had 1st and Goal at the Panthers' 8-yard line. Robinson did the rest, again running behind the left side of Atlanta's offensive line. He lowered his pads and finished through contact to push the ball across the goal line.
Robinson entered Sunday's game with only one rushing touchdown this season, coming Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five for his career.
Yet against an injury-riddled Panthers defensive line, the Falcons' rushing attack is taking advantage -- and Robinson may benefit with his most productive game as a professional.