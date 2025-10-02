Bijan Robinson Named to PFF’s Quarter-Season All-Pro Offense
Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson has been lighting up the statsheet to start the 2025 season, and as a result, has been named to Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) quarter-season All-Pro offense.
This honor coincides with him being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
Through four games, Robinson has 314 rushing yards (4.9 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown, 18 receptions, 270 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. He is currently fifth in rushing yards despite being 12th in carries.
He is 15th in receiving yards (second amongst running backs), outgaining prolific receivers such as Drake London, Ja’Marr Chase and Davante Adams. The third-year running back currently leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (584 total yards) and has recorded 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the Falcons' first four games of the season.
Robinson’s 75.5 PFF grade is the fifth-highest amongst running backs with 50+ carries. As usual, he’s been hard to put on the ground; PFF credits him with 27 total missed tackles forced, most in the NFL. He has a 117.8 elusive rating (third highest amongst running backs). An elusive rating is a “PFF signature stat” which is defined as “measuring success and impact of a runner independently of the blocking,” i.e, how hard they are to tackle in space.
Robinson has a case not only to be the best running back in football through four weeks, but to be the best overall offensive player in the league. His 270 receiving yards are the most by any running back through a team’s first four weeks since Alvin Kamara in 2020.
Head coach Raheem Morris had high praise for the back after Atlanta’s 22-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, a game in which Robinson had over 150 yards of total offense.
“There’s no doubt about it. He’s definitely the best player in football in my head. I don’t care. He’s unbelievable.” Morris said.
In Week 4, Robinson amassed 181 yards of total offense, a touchdown, and a career high 106 receiving yards. Future Hall of Fame edge rusher J.J. Watt revealed post-game that the Washington Commanders coordinator had told him before the game started that Robinson had “no weaknesses”.
The 2024 Offensive Player of the Year, running back Saquon Barkley, thinks that Robinson is the most talented back in the league.
“‘Do I think I’m the most talented one [running back] right now? I don’t. [Bijan Robinson] is the most talented. Puts it all together.’” Barkley said during the offseason.
Right now, Robinson has certainly “put it all together” as he leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage while also ranking in the top 15 in both rushing and receiving yards. As the engine of the Atlanta Falcons' offense, and arguably the most complete weapon in the NFL, Bijan Robinson could be the key to Atlanta’s first postseason appearance since 2017.