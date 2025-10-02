Bijan Robinson Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Bijan Robinson is an elite offensive weapon, and the Atlanta Falcons’ running back is being recognized for that after his tremendous month of September.
The running back started the season with four consecutive games with 100+ yards from scrimmage, and wrapped the month by leading the league in total yards. Now, he can add the honor of being the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month to his list of accolades.
This is the first time that Robinson has earned this recognition.
“Just find more ways to get him the football,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said about Robinson. “He's an unbelievable football player. I keep saying it, but he keeps going out and proving it. I'm glad he's on our team.”
Robinson’s most recent performance in the team’s 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders was a spectacle.
He carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, and added catches on four of his five targets for a career-high 106 yards. He also forced six missed tackles across his 21 combined touches, giving him 24 missed tackles forced on the season.
After this game, he became the first Atlanta running back to cross the 175-yard mark in a game since 2017, and his 584 scrimmage yards are the most in the NFL and the second-most through four games in franchise history. His 270 receiving yards are the most by any running back through a team’s first four weeks since Alvin Kamara in 2020.
Morris went as far as to say that Robinson is the best player in the NFL.
“He's definitely the best player in football in my head,” Morris said. “I don't care, he's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”
Since entering the league in 2023, no player has been more successful in picking up yardage than Robinson. He has surpassed the 100 total yard mark 22 times, including nine of his last 10 games – which is comfortably more than anyone else in the NFL.
The season is still young, but Robinson is on pace to shatter the Falcons’ single-season marks for scrimmage yards (William Andrews had 2,176 scrimmage yards in 1983). If he holds this track, he will finish with 2,482 total yards, which would also be the second most in NFL history (Chris Johnson had 2,509 scrimmage yards in 2009).