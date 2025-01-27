Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Nabs First Pro Bowl Bid
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has one more weekend left in his season.
Robinson, who was initially an alternate for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, has been added to the roster in place of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who will be playing in the Super Bowl the week after.
The Falcons now have three players set to participate in the Pro Bowl Games: Robinson, right guard Chris Lindstrom and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge. It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Robinson and Hodge, while Lindstrom is making his third consecutive appearance.
Robinson's selection comes after a standout second season, during which he rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 61 catches for 431 yards and another score through the air. He finished the year with 1,887 scrimmage yards.
During his end-of-season press conference Jan. 6, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praised Robinson as much for his work off the field as on it.
"Bijan is special," Morris said. "The human, the football player, the character, soon to be leader, taking on an even higher role, wanting it, asking for it, the workload that he was able to carry for us this year, all of those things from an offense, defense, special teams, whatever it is.
"Whatever you ask him to do, he's going to be able to go out there and do, and he's going to be able to go out there and help you do. He's a special human. And for me to say that I expected that, I don't know. He's as special as you get."
The Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC vs. NFC event, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday with skills challenges before a flag football game at 3 p.m. Sunday inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The competition will be televised on ESPN.