Falcons Blown Out by Broncos, Limp into Bye Week with NFC South Lead: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons' pseudo-rallying cry under quarterback Kirk Cousins has become Bankroll Fresh's hit song "Take Over Your Trap" -- but Atlanta did anything but in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Trailing 21-6 at halftime, the Falcons went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, allowed a touchdown on the Broncos' ensuing drive and saw Cousins throw an interception the series after.
To quote Bankroll Fresh, Atlanta certainly walked into Denver's trap -- but never took over.
Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' biggest loss this season ...
Broncos shred Atlanta's defense
By the time the Broncos pulled quarterback Bo Nix after eight drives, they recorded five touchdowns and a field goal. Nix finished the day 28-for-33 passing for 307 yards, and he tied Denver's single-game rookie record with four passing touchdowns.
The Broncos totaled 400 yards of offense and 22 first downs. Four different players caught at least four passes. Five scored touchdowns.
Denver, which entered Sunday ranked No. 24 in total offense at 303.7 yards per game and No. 22 in scoring at 19.7 points per game, scored a season-high in points and reached 400 yards of offense for just the second time this year.
Falcons offense silenced by Denver's defense
Atlanta's offense averages over 370 yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL. The Falcons tallied only 226 yards, and their starters mustered just 187 yards in eight possessions.
The Broncos' pass rush and secondary dominated the Falcons' offense. Cousins went only 18-of-27 for 173 yards, no touchdowns and one interception while being sacked three times. For the first time in his career, Cousins has failed to throw a touchdown in back-to-back games.
The Falcons rushed 21 times for 50 yards. Running back Tyler Allgeier didn't record a carry. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught only one pass for nine yards.
Through the season's first 10 games, Atlanta's offense had evolved to a level of balance and production not previously seen. In Week 11, it all fell apart.
Bye week comes at ideal time
Even after placing defensive end James Smith-Williams and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham on injured reserve Saturday, the Falcons had six players inactive due to injuries Sunday.
Atlanta lost several more during the game, as cornerback Kevin King left with a head injury, defensive lineman Zach Harrison was helped off the field with an evident shoulder injury, receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return after being ruled questionable and rookie receiver Casey Washington walked slowly to the locker room with an apparent upper-body injury.
Injuries aside, the Falcons lost a heartbreaker to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 and failed to put up much of a fight against the Broncos in Week 11.
Atlanta still has a 1.5 game lead in the NFC South. It now gets a week to rest, recover and reflect on the season's first 11 games before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 1 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.