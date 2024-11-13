'Good Chance' Falcons Rookie DL Makes NFL Debut at Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons' defensive line is injury riddled -- but with absence comes opportunity.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference Wednesday he doesn't expect defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham nor defensive end James Smith-Williams to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos due to injuries.
Atlanta, Morris said, will miss the leadership and physicality Graham and Smith-Williams provide. But the Falcons appear poised to gain something new: young energy from fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus.
A healthy scratch each of the season's first 10 games, Dorlus will likely make his NFL debut in Denver.
"It's a good chance," Morris said. "Obviously, got to go through practice and do some of those different things."
The Falcons drafted the 23-year-old Dorlus at No. 109 overall out of Oregon. During his final college season in 2023, Dorlus collected 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks. He ranked No. 15 nationwide with 35 quarterback hurries.
Regarding Dorlus, Morris has often stressed patience. Morris compared rookie interior linemen to quarterbacks in the sense they need time to develop. In practice, Dorlus works on the scout team, and Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said he's done a good job creating pressure.
Still, Dorlus has been forced to wait for his opportunity -- even with Atlanta's defense ranking last in the league with nine sacks. He watched while fellow rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro went from inactive during the first four games to receiving steady snaps before suffering an ankle injury in Week 8.
Now, it may be Dorlus's turn.
"He's done a magnificent job in practice in the preparation for these moments," Morris said. "Ruke was able to pick those things up, got in the game, ended up getting the injury, now maybe a little bit time for Dorlus. Who knows."
The 6-foot-3-inch, 295-pound Dorlus earned first-team All-Pac-12 three times during his five-year career at Oregon. Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake have lauded Dorlus's versatility, as his frame and athleticism enables him to play inside and outside.
But for the first two months of the season, Dorlus has only been able to show it on the practice field. He may be able to change that Sunday.
"You see him showing up and causing havoc on the scout team defense against our offense," Lake said Oct. 24. "We make note and watch that stuff every day. He's right on track. And whether it's due to injury, which happens in this league, it's going to happen.
"It's a thing that will never not happen, or just through his development, he continues to show up. Brandon, again, will earn the right to get some reps here at some point during the season."
And after injuries to Graham and Smith-Williams, Dorlus has his best chance to play thus far -- and his opportunity could come at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (6-4) face the Broncos (5-5) inside Empower Stadium at Mile High in Denver.