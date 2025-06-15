Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Center Described as 'Sneakily Athletic'

There's more than meets the eye when it comes to the abilities of this Falcon's center

Arkesh Ray

There's more than meets the eye here
There's more than meets the eye here / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

When NFL fans think of offensive linemen, athleticism usually isn’t the first word that comes to mind. But when it comes to Atlanta Falcons center Ryan Neuzil, it may just be a proper description. He has quietly built a reputation for himself as one of the most athletic players on the team.

He kept his response humble saying he has his moments. 

“I just think like overall, just have a few, few good sports,”  Neuzil said

He has a long list of sports he’s played or currently plays, including pickleball, golf, soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis. He joked that any sport that involves a ball is one that he has played.

When asked what sports other than football he is legitimately good at, Neuzil had more than one answer. He said pickleball, golf, tennis and basketball, although he said that he has not played basketball in a while. 

Neuzil said most people are caught off guard when people see he’s so athletic. 

“Yeah, probably, just because of the offensive line stigma, but, kind of just bigger, heavier people,” Neuzil said when asked if it surprises people that he, as an offensive lineman, is so athletic. 

Neuzil said there are about 15 players on the team with whom he routinely plays golf. Neuzil said he most often plays with kicker Younghoe Koo and wide receiver Dylan Drummond, but the group rotates.

“If you have an open tee time or anything or need somebody, just throw it in there,” he said

Neuzil does not at all fit the stigma of the unathletic, big, lumbering offensive lineman. However, he has a chance to use that hidden ability to help elevate the Falcons offense. 

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI

feed

Published
Arkesh Ray
ARKESH RAY

Current senior at the University of Georgia in pursuit of a Sports Media Certificate at UGA's Carmichael Sports Media Institute. I covered High School Sports as an intern for the Marietta Daily Journal and used to host my own radio show "Peach Empire Sports" where I got to talk football with Mohamed Sanu. I am a huge football and basketball fan and enjoy baseball, although not as much as the other two sports. I love sports and wish to share my passion with others through the written media."

Home/News