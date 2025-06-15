Atlanta Falcons Center Described as 'Sneakily Athletic'
When NFL fans think of offensive linemen, athleticism usually isn’t the first word that comes to mind. But when it comes to Atlanta Falcons center Ryan Neuzil, it may just be a proper description. He has quietly built a reputation for himself as one of the most athletic players on the team.
He kept his response humble saying he has his moments.
“I just think like overall, just have a few, few good sports,” Neuzil said.
He has a long list of sports he’s played or currently plays, including pickleball, golf, soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis. He joked that any sport that involves a ball is one that he has played.
When asked what sports other than football he is legitimately good at, Neuzil had more than one answer. He said pickleball, golf, tennis and basketball, although he said that he has not played basketball in a while.
Neuzil said most people are caught off guard when people see he’s so athletic.
“Yeah, probably, just because of the offensive line stigma, but, kind of just bigger, heavier people,” Neuzil said when asked if it surprises people that he, as an offensive lineman, is so athletic.
Neuzil said there are about 15 players on the team with whom he routinely plays golf. Neuzil said he most often plays with kicker Younghoe Koo and wide receiver Dylan Drummond, but the group rotates.
“If you have an open tee time or anything or need somebody, just throw it in there,” he said.
Neuzil does not at all fit the stigma of the unathletic, big, lumbering offensive lineman. However, he has a chance to use that hidden ability to help elevate the Falcons offense.