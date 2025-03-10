BREAKING: Ex Falcons Center Drew Dalman Signs with Bears in Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons have lost a key piece to their offensive line just moments into free agency.
Drew Dalman, who started his last 40 appearances at center dating back to the start of the 2022 season, is signing with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Dalman agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with $28 million guaranteed. He's now the second highest-paid center in the NFL.
Drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Dalman played in 57 games over the past four seasons. He missed eight games due to an ankle injury in 2024 and three others with another ankle injury in 2023.
Dalman spent his rookie season as Atlanta's backup center, though he played in every game on special teams. He beat out Matt Hennessy for the starting job in 2022 and played all 1,051 snaps offensively. Dalman started all 14 games played in 2023 and all nine appearances in 2024.
He earned a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked No. 4 among centers. He was a stout run blocker, slotting in fifth overall at his position with a 79.8 grade, while his 66.6 pass protection grade put him at No. 21 out of 64 qualified centers. Across 554 snaps, the Salinas, Calif., native allowed two sacks and committed three penalties.
On locker cleanout day Jan. 6, Dalman said his four-year run in Atlanta was an "amazing experience, and I hope it continues and all that."
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot briefly addressed Dalman’s impending free agency during his press conference Feb. 25 at the NFL combine.
"We know he's a really good player," Fontenot said. "He's been a big part of our offensive line for a long time, but like Drew or any other unrestricted free agent, we have to have those conversations internally."
Now, Atlanta needs to replace a Dalman-sized hole on the middle of its offensive line.