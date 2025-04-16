Bengals Sign Ex Falcons QB
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, the Bengals announced in a press release. The terms of the deal for Woodside, who spent 2024 in Cincinnati, haven't been shared.
Woodside originally joined the Falcons in December 2022, when then-Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith signed the former University of Toledo standout off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. Smith was in Tennessee when the Titans drafted Woodside in the seventh round in 2018 and was his offensive coordinator in 2020.
In Atlanta, Woodside appeared in two games across one-plus seasons. He saw action in one game in 2022 but didn't record any stats and then played in Atlanta's season finale against the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
The 6'1", 213-pound Woodside led the final two drives of Smith's tenure as head coach -- the first series ended with an interception, and the second included a 10-yard completion and two handoffs to cut off the final seconds.
Woodside went 3-for-4 passing for 27 yards and an interception while adding one rush for six yards against the Saints. He was also sacked once. It marked only his second career regular season game with passing attempts. The first came with the Titans in 2020, when he went 1 of 3 for 7 yards.
For his career, Woodside is 4-for-7 passing for 34 yards. He's spent his professional tenure as a backup or third-string passer.
With the Falcons, Woodside backed up quarterback Desmond Ridder for the final four games in 2022, and he sat behind Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2023.
Now, the 30-year-old Woodside returns to a backup role in Cincinnati, where he'll sit behind star quarterback Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning.