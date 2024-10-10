Ex Falcons Coach Unretires, Hired by Ravens
Former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who retired after the 2022 season, is back in the NFL.
Pees is returning to the Baltimore Ravens as a senior advisor, the team announced Wednesday night. The 75-year-old Pees, who had retired twice before, was the Ravens' inside linebackers coach from 2010-11 and defensive coordinator from 2012-17.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who held the same role during each of Pees' eight seasons, said Wednesday he's excited to have Pees back on the staff.
"His football knowledge and his ability to put an eye on things and be a great sounding board and a backup for everybody is super good," Harbaugh said. "I'm glad he's here and to just see his face out here. It can make us better, so I'm happy about that."
Harbaugh noted Pees is close with first-year Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, and Pees, with 14 years of NFL experience calling defensive plays, will be a sounding board and mentor for Orr, who played under Pees from 2014-16.
Pees and Orr stayed in contact over the summer and into the season, and Orr told Pees it would be good if he wanted to join the organization and bring another set of eyes. Pees agreed, giving the 32-year-old Orr a beneficial veteran presence.
"If you get a guy I’m real close with and a guy who knows the culture and is a great football mind, and he’s down for it, to me, it’s a no-brainer," Orr said, via The Athletic. "Ultimately, all I care about is us performing the best we can to help us win."
During his two years in Atlanta, Pees coached the Falcons' defense to finishes of No. 26 and No. 27 in yards allowed per game and No. 29 and No. 23 in points per game. Atlanta went 7-10 each season -- both considered rebuilding years under head coach Arthur Smith, who was fired after another 7-10 record in 2023.
The Falcons and Ravens are not scheduled to meet in the regular season, meaning any potential reunion between Pees and his former team would have to come in the Super Bowl.