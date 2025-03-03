Former Falcons Coach Takes New College Job
Former Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Ted Monachino is on the move.
Monachino, who spent 2024 as the University of North Carolina's defensive line coach, is taking the defensive coordinator role at the University of Maryland, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.
The 58-year-old Monachino served as the Falcons' outside linebackers coach from 2021-22, the first two years of Arthur Smith's tenure as head coach and the lone two seasons defensive coordinator Dean Pees spent with the organization.
Monachino worked alongside Pees from 2010-15 with the Baltimore Ravens, making the two a logical pairing to reunite in Atlanta. When Pees retired after the 2022 season, Monachino -- along with two assistants -- was fired Jan. 27, 2023, the same day the Falcons hired new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
While in Atlanta, Monachino worked specifically with the edge rushers in the team's 3-4 defense. In 2021, Dante Fowler Jr. had 4.5 sacks, and fifth-round rookie Ade Ogundeji made 11 starts, though he registered just one sack. In 2022, Monachino's outside linebackers logged 8.5 sacks overall, led by Lorenzo Carter's four sacks.
During his final year with the Falcons, Monachino missed the first three games due to an eye injury suffered in practice. He later had surgery to repair a detached retina.
Monachino has coached football for over 30 years, be it at the high school, college or professional level. He was the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator from 2016-17. Much of his assistant coaching experience has come with linebackers.
Now, Monachino will start a new chapter: taking on the Big Ten with the Terrapins.