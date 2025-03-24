Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Attends Pro Day for Elite NFL Draft Pass Rusher
Apart from a brief day trip to the University of Georgia, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris hasn't been spotted at any other stops on the NFL draft pro day circuit -- until Monday.
Morris was reportedly in attendance at Marshall University's pro day, where star edge rusher Mike Green went through select testing events. Green is widely regarded as one of the premier defensive players in the 2025 draft class and has often been pegged to the Falcons at No. 15 overall in mock drafts.
The 6'4", 248-pound Green was one of college football's best overall defenders in 2024. He led the nation with 17 sacks, finished tied for ninth with 59 pressures and he was second in the FBS with 32 run stops. He earned All-American honors from several outlets and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Green was also named an eternal team captain at Marshall. He said the Thundering Herd's coaching staff taught players to be mentors, not just leaders, which prompted Green to embrace a show-don't-tell approach.
But Green's off-field evaluations, which Atlanta emphasizes, is complicated.
Green has faced two separate cases of sexual assault allegations. In high school, the police did its due diligence before closing the case. After the 2022 season, Green left the University of Virginia after being suspended due to an anonymous report of assault. He said he hasn't been questioned about it.
But when speaking with reporters during his NFL combine press conference, Green heard many questions about the matter -- and on several occasions, vehemently denied the allegations.
"There's a lot of talk out there, and it's just a bunch of people that really don't know what actually happened," Green said. "I've never done anything wrong. I've never been charged with anything. My main focus right now is just telling these teams everything that they need and want to know.
"It's just a little frustrating, just seeing online that everybody just has everything to say, and that's not the case. So, I'm just going to continue to stick to the process, and I'm confident in myself in the way I've been handling this process, so that's what I'm going to keep on doing."
Green noted he wasn't forced to transfer from Virginia and he doesn't hold any grudges against the program. However, he wanted a fresh start after his suspension, hoping to lay a foundation. He found it at Marshall.
The Williamsburg, Va., native also believes he has stronger character than his past accusations represent.
"You can ask anybody that knows me how I am as a person," Green said. "The first one in, last one out. I help guys. I'm a dude that just stays out the way. I'm a dude that is just committed to playing the game of football.
"So I think what everybody just needs to know is I'm not this guy that everybody's trying to portray me to be, that's online, that's talking about something they don't know about."
On the field, Green makes life difficult for opposing offensive lineman with his explosion off the line of scrimmage and subsequent bend around the corner. He also believes he's proven himself in other, less-talked-about aspects of his game, including edge-setting and power-rushing.
Green's skill set and production certainly warrants a top-20 draft pick, but such a decision must come with conviction in his character.
In Green's eyes, the final line on his scouting report should be this: his on-field skill set is well-rounded, and in his eyes, his off-field questions don't need any more answers.
But it appears Morris flew to Huntington, West Va., to get them anyways.