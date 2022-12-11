Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom, OT Kaleb McGary Anchoring Top-5 OL

Atlanta Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary came in together as rookies and are now dominating together as fourth-year starters.

Both taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Lindstrom and McGary have taken different routes to becoming the road-grating duo that they are today but find themselves leading the way for the Falcons' No. 2 rushing offense.

This individual success was expected from Lindstrom, who's played all but one snap across the last three seasons while developing into one of the premiere interior offensive linemen in the league.

But for McGary, the path wasn't as clear. He largely struggled as the strong-side protector through his first three seasons, culminating in a rough 2021 campaign in which he allowed nine sacks, tied for second-most league wide. As a result, his fifth-year rookie contract option was declined over the offseason, while Lindstrom's was picked up.

Now 13 games in, the results of years (or even months) past are exactly that - in the rearview mirror, especially for McGary, who Pro Football Focus ranked as the league's No. 8 right tackle with an overall grade of 84.3.

McGary, 27, has been superb as a run blocker, registering a grade of 90.5, and while his pass blocking still isn't above average, his 66.2 grade and four sacks allowed illustrates subtle progress.

Lindstrom hasn't had to bury past results, but rather build on them - and he has. Dating back to Week 11, the 25-year-old has an overall grade of 99.9, near perfection. Season-wide, he sits at 93.8, with a run blocking grade of 92.4 and pass blocking grade of 74.3. He's only allowed two sacks and been called for just one penalty.

Not only is Lindstrom the highest-rated offensive guard in the NFL, but he also ranks atop the list of all offensive lineman across the league.

By all accounts, McGary and Lindstrom have led the way, taking their game - and unit - to a different level.

In its weekly offensive line rankings, PFF had the Falcons at No. 5 in the NFL, mentioning that no member of the group allowed more than two pressures in last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From left to right, the Falcons started Jake Matthews, Colby Gossett, Drew Dalman, Lindstrom and McGary ... and should only be stronger after the bye week.

Gossett's start was his fourth of the season, each coming out of necessity. Following the week off, Falcons coach Arthur Smith is optimistic that starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson will be officially activated off the injured reserve, while his backup, Matt Hennessy, could do the same.

Atlanta's offensive line has endured its share of trouble, most notably at left guard, where four different players started in a four-game stretch. And yet, it wasn't overly noticeable most of the time.

The Falcons are one of two teams to run for at least 90 yards in every game this season, the other being the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills. Averaging nearly 160 yards a game on the ground speaks for itself: Atlanta's line is consistent, physical and, at times, outright dominant.

The offensive line is normally viewed as a cohesive unit, one that reflects the play of all five members ... and it's only right that the group's identity embodies exactly that of Lindstrom and McGary, four years in the making.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here